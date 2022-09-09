Read full article on original website
Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s community town hall meeting moved to October 20
The public is invited to a community town hall meeting that will be hosted by the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department on Thursday, October 20, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center. The City of Ocala recently announced the new date and time...
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life
More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
Show Series at Florida Horse Park in Ocala offers variety and family fun
Mike Clark has been a horse showman for over 20 years and enjoyed what he saw on Saturday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. “This is a fun show to get your horses out and show them off,” said Clark, 59. There are 9 shows every year for this organization at the Florida horse park where Mike and his wife, Kimberly, 55, involve themselves.
Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages
Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages. The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
City of Ocala hosting four public meetings on proposed redistricting maps
The City of Ocala has announced that four public meetings will be held in Council Chambers to discuss proposed redistricting. The meetings, which are free and open to the public, will be held on the following dates:. Wednesday, September 28 at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Officials urge neighborhoods in Marion County to boil water due to quality
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU, issued a precautionary water boil notice on Sunday. This is for the areas of Silver Springs Woods and village communities. In the announcement, MCU customers in...
Ocala Police Department’s Polar Patrol to celebrate one-year anniversary at local daycare
The Ocala Police Department’s ice cream truck initiative, the Polar Patrol, is preparing to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a trip to a local daycare. The Polar Patrol program launched on September 16, 2021, with the goal of building positive relationships in the community by enabling police officers to meet and engage with people while enjoying ice cream together.
County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘
The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
Barbara Ann Weber
Barbara Ann Weber flew to the arms of our loving father in Heaven on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, while being cared for in the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida. Barbara was born on October 30, 1927, to Lambert and Mary (Hunt) Haigh, in Bucyrus, Ohio, and she was the youngest of four sisters. Her sisters were Dorothy, Connie, and Edna.
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
Ocala Comic Con returns to World Equestrian Center this weekend
The Ocala Comic Con will return to the World Equestrian Center this weekend for its 9th installment. Ocala Comic Con will take place on Saturday, September 17 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Sunday, September 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the World Equestrian Center, which is located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue in Ocala.
Marion County issues precautionary boil water notice for Silver Springs Woods and Village communities
Due to a loss of pressure at one of the water treatment plants, Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for homes and businesses located within the Silver Springs Woods and Village communities. All Marion County Utilities customers within these communities should boil water used for consumption...
Marion County adds 2 schools to the free meals program
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Public Schools announced Thursday they will add two schools to the Community Eligibility Provision initiative. This will allow students to receive free breakfast and lunch meals at the following schools:. Fordham Early Learning Academy. Ocali Charter Middle School. Regardless of family income, and...
Ocala City Council president to host community meeting at Lillian F. Bryant Community Center
Ocala City Council president Ire Bethea, Sr. will host a District 2 community meeting next week at the Lillian F. Bryant Community Center. The meeting will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the community center, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place in Ocala. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the city council president in an open forum setting.
Edith De Jesus Cruz Santana
Edith De Jesus Cruz Santana, 82, of Ocala, Florida passed away on September 7, 2022. Edith was born on July 7, 1940, in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico to parents Cristobal and Higinia (Cruz) De Jesus. Edith enjoyed traveling to different destinations, she really enjoyed St. Augustine and all that it...
'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills
LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
Driver questions whether stop sign in Belleview is too short
BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A driver inquired about whether a Marion County stop sign is up to code after he says he got a ticket for not seeing the sign. Tommy Shapard says it’s too short. What You Need To Know. Tommy Shapard received a ticket for driving through...
Homer Jennings Cullifer
Homer Jennings “Sam” Cullifer of Salt Springs, FL, passed away Wednesday 8/31/2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Geneva, Alabama. Sam was in the US Navy from 1947-1966 and was a parachute rigger. He was a US Navy Competitive Shooter and retired as PRC Chief Petty Officer. In retirement, Sam owned multiple successful businesses and enjoyed several occupations.
Carmen Recanzone
Carmen (Iozzio) Recanzone passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on September 2, 2022, in Ocala, FL with her daughter, Linda and granddaughter, Cassidy by her side. Carmen is remembered lovingly by her only child, Linda Louise (Recanzone) Cunningham, 54, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; her 2 children, Cassidy Alyssa Cunningham, 23, of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Jasper (Jacy Amanda) Cunningham, 26, of Jacksonville, FL; lifelong friend and caregiver, Cynthia Daly, of Ocala, FL, as well as countless beloved friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband and heart of 40 years, Eugene (Butch) Recanzone (60), August 18,2007, of Dunnellon, FL; adoring son in law, James A. Cunningham (52), September 28,2021, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; and her parents Carmen and Lillian Iozzio, Clifford and Virginia Recanzone, as well as many loving relatives and friends.
