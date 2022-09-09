ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life

More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Show Series at Florida Horse Park in Ocala offers variety and family fun

Mike Clark has been a horse showman for over 20 years and enjoyed what he saw on Saturday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. “This is a fun show to get your horses out and show them off,” said Clark, 59. There are 9 shows every year for this organization at the Florida horse park where Mike and his wife, Kimberly, 55, involve themselves.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
villages-news.com

Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages

Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages. The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala hosting four public meetings on proposed redistricting maps

The City of Ocala has announced that four public meetings will be held in Council Chambers to discuss proposed redistricting. The meetings, which are free and open to the public, will be held on the following dates:. Wednesday, September 28 at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday,...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department’s Polar Patrol to celebrate one-year anniversary at local daycare

The Ocala Police Department’s ice cream truck initiative, the Polar Patrol, is preparing to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a trip to a local daycare. The Polar Patrol program launched on September 16, 2021, with the goal of building positive relationships in the community by enabling police officers to meet and engage with people while enjoying ice cream together.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsvp
hernandosun.com

County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘

The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Barbara Ann Weber

Barbara Ann Weber flew to the arms of our loving father in Heaven on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, while being cared for in the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida. Barbara was born on October 30, 1927, to Lambert and Mary (Hunt) Haigh, in Bucyrus, Ohio, and she was the youngest of four sisters. Her sisters were Dorothy, Connie, and Edna.
CLERMONT, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Comic Con returns to World Equestrian Center this weekend

The Ocala Comic Con will return to the World Equestrian Center this weekend for its 9th installment. Ocala Comic Con will take place on Saturday, September 17 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Sunday, September 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the World Equestrian Center, which is located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ocala-news.com

Ocala City Council president to host community meeting at Lillian F. Bryant Community Center

Ocala City Council president Ire Bethea, Sr. will host a District 2 community meeting next week at the Lillian F. Bryant Community Center. The meeting will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the community center, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place in Ocala. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the city council president in an open forum setting.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Edith De Jesus Cruz Santana

Edith De Jesus Cruz Santana, 82, of Ocala, Florida passed away on September 7, 2022. Edith was born on July 7, 1940, in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico to parents Cristobal and Higinia (Cruz) De Jesus. Edith enjoyed traveling to different destinations, she really enjoyed St. Augustine and all that it...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills

LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
LEESBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Driver questions whether stop sign in Belleview is too short

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A driver inquired about whether a Marion County stop sign is up to code after he says he got a ticket for not seeing the sign. Tommy Shapard says it’s too short. What You Need To Know. Tommy Shapard received a ticket for driving through...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Homer Jennings Cullifer

Homer Jennings “Sam” Cullifer of Salt Springs, FL, passed away Wednesday 8/31/2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Geneva, Alabama. Sam was in the US Navy from 1947-1966 and was a parachute rigger. He was a US Navy Competitive Shooter and retired as PRC Chief Petty Officer. In retirement, Sam owned multiple successful businesses and enjoyed several occupations.
SALT SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Carmen Recanzone

Carmen (Iozzio) Recanzone passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on September 2, 2022, in Ocala, FL with her daughter, Linda and granddaughter, Cassidy by her side. Carmen is remembered lovingly by her only child, Linda Louise (Recanzone) Cunningham, 54, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; her 2 children, Cassidy Alyssa Cunningham, 23, of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Jasper (Jacy Amanda) Cunningham, 26, of Jacksonville, FL; lifelong friend and caregiver, Cynthia Daly, of Ocala, FL, as well as countless beloved friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband and heart of 40 years, Eugene (Butch) Recanzone (60), August 18,2007, of Dunnellon, FL; adoring son in law, James A. Cunningham (52), September 28,2021, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; and her parents Carmen and Lillian Iozzio, Clifford and Virginia Recanzone, as well as many loving relatives and friends.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy