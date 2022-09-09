Recharge Resources Shares Reach Multi-Month Highs After Announcing Expedited Phase 1 Exploration At Its At Georgia Lake And West Lithium Properties ($RECHF)

Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline constitutes 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight. Rheumatoid Arthritis is called an autoimmune condition. It starts when your immune system, which is supposed to protect you, goes awry and begins to attack your body’s own tissues. It causes inflammation in the lining of your joints (the synovium). As a result, joints may get red, warm, swollen, and painful. Rheumatoid Arthritis affects joints on both sides of the body, such as both hands, both wrists, and both knees. This symmetry helps to set it apart from other types of arthritis. Over time, RA can affect other body parts and systems, from eyes to heart, lungs, skin, blood vessels, and more. The warning signs of Rheumatoid Arthritis are: Joint pain and swelling Stiffness, especially in the morning, Fatigue. Rheumatoid arthritis affects everyone differently. For some, joint symptoms happen gradually over several years.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO