Medical and health services managers and nurse practitioners ranked among the top five on Lending Tree's list of jobs with the best pandemic recovery outlook. To determine jobs with the best outlook between 2020 and 2030, LendingTree researchers examined data on 758 jobs from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, specifically examined four metrics: the projected percent change in the number of employees in each occupation from 2020 to 2030; the median annual wage in 2021 (latest available); the projected number of annual openings between 2020 and 2030; and projected employment distribution in 2030. Read more about the methodology here.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO