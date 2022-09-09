Read full article on original website
Study: Smaller hospitals less likely to comply with price transparency requirements
Hospitals with fewer beds were less likely to comply with CMS price transparency requirements, a study published Sept. 9 in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research found. The study, led by researchers from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, involved 6,214 hospitals in the U.S. Researchers used data from the American Hospital Association Annual Survey to identify hospital characteristics and data from Turquoise Health to gather cash prices of common procedures and reasons for visits.
Only 44% of adults say healthcare is handled well in US
Only 44 percent of U.S. adults say healthcare is handled well in the nation, according to a Sept. 12 poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey was conducted from July 28 to Aug. 1 and featured responses from 1,505 adults. The sample was drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, designed to be representative of the U.S. population.
Current medical coding system doesn't account for needs of trans patients, advocates say
Some transgender patients are denied reimubrsements for gender-affirming care by insurers because of diagnostic coding, according to a Kaiser Health News report. Healthcare providers in the U.S. use the International Classification of Diseases 10th Revision, or ICD-10, to submit diagnoses and procedures to payers. Many advocates for transgender patients say...
Providers spent $44B on 340B drugs in 2021
The 30-year-old program that allows hospitals to buy drugs directly from manufacturers to avoid inflated prices, 340B, cost providers $43.9 billion in 2021, according to HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration. Most of that spending — more than $34 billion — was from disproportionate share hospitals. Health center programs bought...
Hospitals are hiking cancer drug costs up to 11%, report finds
On average, safety net hospitals raised prices of oncology drugs 4.9 times their 340B purchased costs — and one breast cancer drug was hiked 11.3 percent — according to a September 2022 report from the Community Oncology Alliance. The COA evaluated 49 top acute care hospitals with a...
NPs, managers among jobs most likely to recover from pandemic
Medical and health services managers and nurse practitioners ranked among the top five on Lending Tree's list of jobs with the best pandemic recovery outlook. To determine jobs with the best outlook between 2020 and 2030, LendingTree researchers examined data on 758 jobs from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, specifically examined four metrics: the projected percent change in the number of employees in each occupation from 2020 to 2030; the median annual wage in 2021 (latest available); the projected number of annual openings between 2020 and 2030; and projected employment distribution in 2030. Read more about the methodology here.
Hands-on training improves patient satisfaction with online portals: study
Patients who receive in-person training for online portals are more likely to use them, according to a study from Columbus-based Ohio State University College of Medicine. The study, published Sept. 13 in JAMA Network Open, observed 2,800 patients older than 18 as they navigated variations of an inpatient online portal. Patients were either given access to 10 functions of the portal — including ability to order food on demand, tutorials, patient education resources, care schedules, messaging with care providers and the outpatient portal — or access to three functions — food delivery, tutorials and patient education resources.
Nurse practitioner will be fastest-growing job over next decade
The occupation with the highest projected percent change of employment in the U.S. between 2021 and 2031 is nurse practitioner, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau estimates that employment of nurse practitioners will grow by 46 percent during that period, from 246,700 to...
Cleveland Clinic, EmsanaRx team up to lower drug costs
Cleveland Clinic and pharmacy benefit manager EmsanaRx will collaborate to lower prescription drug costs, increase clinical programs and forge "opportunities to provide new treatments to patients." The affiliation is the first of its kind, according to a Sept. 8 news release. "Cleveland Clinic is bringing to this affiliation a patients-first...
5 states with highest, lowest flu shot rates
Rhode Island had the highest flu vaccination rate in the U.S. during the 2020-21 flu season, according to a Sept. 13 analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website. For its analysis of state vaccination trends, including flu vaccination, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in 17 metrics across three main domains: vaccination rates for children and teenagers; vaccination rates for adults and the elderly; and vaccination disparities. The analysis used data from several federal and nonprofit sources, including the CDC, U.S. Census Bureau and the Commonwealth Fund. Learn more about the methodology here.
Vaccinated people up to 80% less likely to have long COVID-19: study
People who had at least two COVID-19 vaccine shots were between 50 percent and 81 percent less likely to report long-term symptoms after infection, according to a study of nearly 1,000 participants. About a third of the 951 study participants experienced long COVID, with the most common symptoms being fatigue,...
Building a specialty pharmacy program that focuses on who matters most
Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to strengthen or build specialty pharmacy programs, equipping them to reach more eligible patients and provide more comprehensive services to the communities of patients they serve. Clearway Health’s services are designed to help hospitals and health systems accelerate their specialty pharmacy revenue...
AstraZeneca aims to double its batch of cancer drugs
Global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is gearing up to become the No. 1 provider of cancer drugs, its oncology chief said during the European Society for Medical Oncology's conference, Bloomberg reported Sept. 11. Cancer drugs make up about a third of AstraZeneca's revenue, and the company has added seven oncology treatments...
Addressing the malaise of primary care physicians
Burnout among primary care physicians is "a symptom" of a bigger issue: the need for sustainable careers, wrote Timothy Hoff, PhD, for Harvard Business Review Sept. 13. Dr. Hoff is a professor of management, healthcare systems and health policy at Boston-based Northeastern University and an associate fellow at Green-Templeton College, University of Oxford. He said that healthcare organizations are key to addressing the burnout faced by primary care physicians, yet few have embraced their role until recently.
Clinic chain files for bankruptcy as payment cutoff nears
Borrego Community Health Foundation announced Sept. 12 that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but it will keep its clinics open. The Borrego Springs, Calif.-based organization said the bankruptcy filing was driven by a notification from California Health and Human Services that payments for Borrego Health Medi-Cal services will be suspended Sept. 29. Borrego said the bankruptcy filing will prevent the payment suspension from taking effect.
CDC alerts providers of potential rise of polio-like illness in children
The CDC in a Sept. 9 advisory alerted providers of the potential for a rise in acute flaccid myelitis among children. AFM is a rare, polio-like complication of infection with an enterovirus. In August, the agency said healthcare providers and hospitals in several regions reported increases in the number of...
'They need more': 3 geriatric emergency department leaders on why specialization is essential
Geriatric emergency departments are being added to hospitals nationwide as COVID-19 and a rapidly aging population illuminate these patients' vulnerability and distinct needs. An estimated 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians. These patients, at a higher risk of falling and developing chronic or sudden illness, frequently visit emergency departments: The National Center for Health Statistics' most recent data on geriatric patients found that from 2014 to 2017, 43 of every 100 people older than 60 visited an emergency department. This number doubled in people 90 and older.
Underrepresented groups see lower residency admission rates: study
Residency applicants from historically excluded racial groups are matched in competitive specialties at lower rates than their white and Asian peers, according to a recent study. The study, published June 28 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analyzed data obtained between 2013 and 2018 by the Association of...
Purchaser Business Group on Health creates new public payer advisory committee
The Purchaser Business Group on Health is launching a new public payer advisory committee to better address the needs of public employers purchasing insurance for employees. According to a Sept. 12 news release, the coalition of public and private purchasers is establishing five-year strategic priorities for affordability, health and equity in addition to creating the new committee.
Teladoc names new chief health equity officer
Teladoc named Saranya Loehrer, MD, as chief health equity officer. In her new role, Dr. Loehrer will direct the company's health equity strategy, aiming to make Teladoc's care offerings available in more languages, hire racially and ethnically diverse providers and coaches and expand the amount of demographic and ethnographic data Teladoc collects, so that it can better identify and address health disparities, the company said in a LinkedIn post Sept. 12.
