alxnow.com
King Street pedestrian zone in Old Town extended into November
A pilot project to convert the unit block of King Street — the part closest to the waterfront — into a pedestrian-only zone has been extended for another two months. The pilot started over Memorial Day weekend and was scheduled to shut down after Labor Day, but Alexandria Transportation and Environmental Services announced on Twitter that the pilot was being extended to Nov. 20.
alxnow.com
Alexandria reviewing options for new Duke Street transitway
The City of Alexandria is eyeing three basic concepts for a Duke Street transitway to help boost bus service along the arterial road. The three options presented at a meeting of the Duke Street Transitway Advisory Group last month ranged from the buses in the center of the street to mixed in with traffic. The options are:
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s community level goes from ‘Medium’ to ‘Low’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has returned Alexandria’s community level from “Medium” to “Low.”. The city had a Medium community level since April, and the city now joins its regional counterparts in Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington Counties with the Low designation. Cases are still...
northernvirginiamag.com
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
alxnow.com
NOVA Parks takes over a hidden gem in the Alexandria’s West End
The Winkler Botanical Preserve (5400 Roanoke Avenue) has been a tucked away, isolated enclave of natural beauty not far from the Mark Center, but with a new acquisition it could be thrust into the limelight. Regional parks organization Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks) announced today that it will...
NBC Washington
Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation
Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Johnson’s current flagship resort sits in Middleburg, Virginia, about 50 miles from D.C. Her purchase of the Mandarin is part of...
luxury-houses.net
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
WTOP
Archery program to control deer population begins in Fairfax Co.
Hunters who qualify and undergo training can now take part in the deer archery program in Fairfax County, Virginia, through February 18. The program began in 2010 as a part of the county’s deer management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population. The county says the program...
WJLA
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is this weekend: what you need to know
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland will hold its Air & Space Expo this weekend. The free expo will be held from Sept. 17 to 18 as a "thank you" to the community and the National Capital Region. The show features premier aerial demonstrations, including from The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, Air Force Heritage Flight, C-17 Demo Team, U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, USAFA Wings of Blue, MH-65D Coast Guard Demo, Commemorative Air Force Aircraft: B-17, B-25, B-24, B-29, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-1N Huey, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit. There will also be several civilian performers, other displays and exhibits.
Washington Examiner
Metro announces name changes to five stations
Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
Bay Net
Free Scrap Tire Disposal Event For Charles County Citizens
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Environmental Resources Division invites residents to get rid of scrap tires free of charge at the Scrap Tire Drop-off Day event on Saturday, Oct. 8. Collection times are 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Charles County Landfill (12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf).
WTOP
Tabard Inn turns 100: Have a look around
Tabard Inn is the oldest continuously operating inn in D.C., and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington recently presented its owners with an honorary Milestone Rammy Award, marking Tabard’s 100th anniversary this year. With a name drawn from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” the original Tabard Inn opened its doors in...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Breweries and Festivals Are Home to the Best Oktoberfest Celebrations in NoVA
From German lagers and ales to traditional games and competitions, these Oktoberfests will make you feel like you’re right in Germany. You don’t need to travel to Germany to experience all the fun of Oktoberfest. Grab your friends and family and kick the season off right at one of the numerous celebrations going on in Northern Virginia. Prost!
alxnow.com
Alexandria schools still face gaps in reading proficiency, suspensions and more
Beyond just low test scores, a city report on issues of suspension, reading rates and more shows that the city schools still face issues of severe racial disparity. The City of Alexandria’s Children & Youth Community Plan 2025 (CYCP) was earlier this year, highlighted that while there has been some progress in areas like drop-out rates, suspensions have gone up at Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) and the city has failed to meet reading proficiency standards for non-white students since 2016.
wypr.org
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
NBC Washington
Prosecutors Want Social Media Monitoring of Alexandria ‘Werewolf' Killer
Prosecutors want a judge to add new rules to the court order governing the release of a man who killed an Alexandria store manager because he thought the victim was a werewolf. Pankaj Bhasin was committed and spent three years at a mental health facility after he was found not...
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
Calvert Co. Kicks Off Taste the Beaches
September 9, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Kick-Off Taste the Beaches next week in preparation for the main event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-5 pm! “Taste the Beaches” is a festival-themed experience with local food, drinks, artists, vendors, and businesses celebrating the Twin Beaches. Entertainment offerings include the Big Money Band, a Kid’s Zone, Environmental educational outreach, […]
Power Outage Charlotte Hall / Mechanicsville – Traffic Lights Out
A power outage has occurred, affecting portions of Charlotte Hall / Mechanicsville. Multiple traffic lights at intersections along Three Notch and Point Lookout Road are currently out. SHA, SMECO, and Sheriff’s Office personnel are responding to assist with traffic control and power restoration. Use caution and expect delays.
