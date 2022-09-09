ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon stepping down

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced Monday he will resign at the end of the 2022-23 academic school year. Gordon, who has led northeast Ohio's largest public school district since 2011, said in a video posted to Twitter that it was the right time for a new leader.
