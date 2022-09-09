ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Grand Canyon Chapter NSDAR honors the Constitution

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HK8In_0hocJPx000

Grand Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which originated in Scottsdale 39 years ago, held its September luncheon meeting at the McCormick Resort.

Stephanie Troth, Regent welcomed members and guests including Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and Ambassador Barbara McConnell Barrett speaker on the Constitution. Ortega presented a proclamation declaring Sept.17-23 as Constitution Week , according to a press release .

Vice Regent, Yvonne Henricks Savage introduced Ambassador Barbara Barrett who spoke on the imprtance of the Constitution. She paid tribute to the influence of Sandra Day O’Connor in her life.

Ambassador Barrett said as the 26th Secretary of the Air Force she set up the United States Space Force first new military service in 70 years, stated the release.

Heading the Department of the Air Force, Secretary Barrett directed a $205 bilion annual budget. Earlier, Barrett served her country as ambassador to Finland, deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, and vice chairman of the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board.

Nancy Arnold, chairman of Constitution Week, entertained the audience with a display and talk on the Constitution. Arnold plans to visit Hohokam Elementary School second grade to teach about Constitution, the release noted.

For more information: grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Day O'connor
Person
David Ortega
Person
Barbara Barrett
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
556
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy