Grand Canyon Chapter NSDAR honors the Constitution

Grand Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which originated in Scottsdale 39 years ago, held its September luncheon meeting at the McCormick Resort.

Stephanie Troth, Regent welcomed members and guests including Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and Ambassador Barbara McConnell Barrett speaker on the Constitution. Ortega presented a proclamation declaring Sept.17-23 as Constitution Week , according to a press release .

Vice Regent, Yvonne Henricks Savage introduced Ambassador Barbara Barrett who spoke on the imprtance of the Constitution. She paid tribute to the influence of Sandra Day O’Connor in her life.

Ambassador Barrett said as the 26th Secretary of the Air Force she set up the United States Space Force first new military service in 70 years, stated the release.

Heading the Department of the Air Force, Secretary Barrett directed a $205 bilion annual budget. Earlier, Barrett served her country as ambassador to Finland, deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, and vice chairman of the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board.

Nancy Arnold, chairman of Constitution Week, entertained the audience with a display and talk on the Constitution. Arnold plans to visit Hohokam Elementary School second grade to teach about Constitution, the release noted.

For more information: grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.