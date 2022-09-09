Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Why are so many people under 50 getting cancer?
Researchers investigated the risk factors behind increasing cases of early-onset cancer, which are cancers that occur before the age of 50. They found that lifestyle factors starting in early life and young adulthood likely influence early-onset cancer risk. They concluded that longitudinal studies are needed to confirm their results. Cancer...
Medical News Today
Can Opdivo adjuvant treat bladder cancer?
Doctors may recommend nivolumab (Opdivo) adjuvant for some people with bladder cancer. This includes those with a high risk of recurrence following bladder surgery and people who have received platinum chemotherapy but require further treatment. Opdivo is an immunotherapy medication that helps boost a person’s immune system to treat cancer....
Medical News Today
What to know about Parkinson’s and memory
Parkinson’s is a progressive disease that can cause difficulties with movement. It can progress into cognitive changes that affect memory. This article looks at the link between Parkinson’s and memory, symptoms, treatment, outlook, and more. To discover more evidence-based information and resources for Parkinson’s disease, visit our dedicated...
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?
Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
Medical News Today
Sleep apnea: Studies find increased risk for cancer, cognitive decline, and more
Sleep apnea is when people periodically stop breathing while sleeping. This can occur due to the relaxation of muscles in the mouth so that the tongue presses against the throat. Sleep apnea can increase the risk for a variety of health problems. Results from three recent studies have...
Medical News Today
Gold nanoclusters may be effective in treating inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic disorder that can be debilitating and significantly impact everyday life. Treatment options for IBD focus on symptom relief and prevention. Data from a new study reports that the oral administration of gold nanoclusters may be an effective treatment option for IBD. Chronic conditions such...
Medical News Today
Keep moving: 10,000 steps a day may halve dementia risk
Dementia affects more than 55 million people worldwide and is the seventh leading cause of death globally. With the proportion of older people in the population increasing, the number of dementia cases is also on the rise. There is mounting evidence that regular physical exercise not only benefits general health,...
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
Medical News Today
What can help ease discomfort from lactose intolerance?
Lactose intolerance can cause uncomfortable symptoms. Different medications and other strategies may help to ease these symptoms. However, limiting or avoiding lactose is the only effective way to manage the condition. Lactose intolerance is when the body cannot properly break down a sugar called lactose. As the body cannot digest...
Medical News Today
Getting a flu vaccine may lower stroke risk by as much as 12%
A new study suggests that, even beyond preventing a person from getting the flu, flu shots themselves may lower the risk of having a first stroke by 12%. The reason isn’t clear, although the authors of the study suspect vaccinations may have an anti-inflammatory effect. The effect is most...
Medical News Today
Why do athletes have low resting heart rates?
People who exercise a lot, particularly endurance athletes, tend to have lower resting heart rates (RHRs) than others. This happens because aerobic exercise strengthens the heart, allowing it to pump blood more efficiently. RHR is the measure of how many times a person’s heart beats per minute when they are...
Medical News Today
When can babies have water?
Until around 6 months, babies get all the hydration they need from breast milk or infant formula. After 6 months, babies can drink water alongside their regular milk feeds. For the first 6 months of life, babies need only breast milk or infant formula, which provides all the nutrition and hydration they require.
Medical News Today
What to know about eczema and tattoos
Eczema is a skin condition that can cause patches of skin to become inflamed, itchy, and rough. This can pose challenges if a person wishes to have a tattoo. However, if they can manage the condition effectively and take suitable precautions, people with eczema can safely get a tattoo. Eczema...
Medical News Today
Sternum healing after open heart surgery
To perform open heart surgery, a surgeon needs to cut through a person’s sternum in a procedure known as a sternotomy. It is a major operation that involves a lengthy healing process that can take months. , complete healing takes a year or more. However, this depends on the...
Medical News Today
What is pulmonary edema?
Pulmonary edema occurs when fluid accumulates in the air sacs of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe. This interferes with gas exchange and can cause respiratory failure. Pulmonary edema can be acute (occurring suddenly) or chronic (occurring more slowly over time). Acute pulmonary edema is a medical emergency and...
