ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Biggest point spreads in Ohio State since 2013

By Orri Benatar
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3sC2_0hocJEUF00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s no secret that No. 3 Ohio State is a heavy favorite to ease past Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon and improve to 2-0.

But just how easy of a win is this supposed to be for the Buckeyes? The oddsmakers have set the point spread at 43.5 points with an over/under at 68.5 points. This means the expectation is for the Buckeyes to win by six touchdowns or more.

Poland storms back for comeback win

Being 40-point favorites is not unfamiliar territory for the Buckeyes, with Saturday’s game being the ninth since 2013 where they are favored by at least 40 points, according to Odds Shark. Before Ohio State and Arkansas State kick-off, here is a look at the biggest point spreads for the Buckeyes over the past nine years.

8: Ohio State (-40) vs. Oregon State (Sept. 1, 2018)

Buckeyes won 77-31, covering the spread: This meeting of two OSUs was not much of a contest, with the Buckeyes’ Dwayne Haskins throwing five touchdown passes.

7: Ohio State (-40.5) vs. UNLV (Sept. 23, 2017)

Buckeyes won 54-21 and did not cover the spread: After scoring 44 points in the first half, the Buckeyes offense did not cover, scoring just 10 points in the second 30 minutes.

6: Ohio State (-41) vs. Illinois (Nov. 18, 2017)

Buckeyes won 52-14 and did not cover the spread : In a rain-soaked Horseshoe, OSU was dominant against the Fighting Illini but two late Illinois touchdowns prevented a 41-point win.

5: Ohio State (-42.5) vs. Hawaii (Sept. 12, 2015)

Buckeyes won 38-0 and did not cover the spread: The Buckeyes were one touchdown from covering against the Rainbow Warriors, a game where Ezekiel Elliott ran for three touchdowns.

4: Ohio State (-42.5) vs. Maryland (Nov. 9, 2019)

Buckeyes won 73-14, covering the spread : The Scarlet & Grey led the Terrapins 52-0 in the third quarter and still scored three more touchdowns in the fourth. Eight players reached the end zone in the 59-point win.

3: Ohio State (-48) vs. Akron (Sept. 25, 2021)

Buckeyes won 59-7, covering the spread : The Zips came to Columbus and conceded eight touchdowns in a 52-point loss to the Buckeyes. Five of those touchdowns were on the ground, with backup quarterback Kyle McCord getting the start.

2: Ohio State (-51) vs. Florida A&M (Sept. 21, 2013)

Buckeyes won 76-0 points, covering the spread : Entering as 51-point favorites, OSU did not disappoint as quarterback Kenny Guiton, entering the game after starter Braxton Miller was injured, threw six touchdown passes in the first half to set an Ohio State record.

1: Ohio State (-52) at. Rutgers (Nov. 16, 2019)

Buckeyes won 56-21 and did not cov er the spread: Surprisingly, the largest spread was for a road conference game against Rutgers, where the Buckeyes were favored by 52 points. After leading 35-7 at halftime, OSU sat its starters for the second half and only won by 35.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As 34-Point Favorites Against Toledo

After failing to cover as 44.5-point favorites at home against Arkansas State, Ohio State finds itself slotted as 34-point favorites heading into a Week 3 evening matchup in Columbus with the Toledo Rockets. The total for the game sits at 63.5 points, roughly five less than what the experts in...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Poland, OH
State
Maryland State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Illinois State
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
City
Columbus, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Hawaii State
WKBN

Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week two AP, coaches polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a commanding win over Arkansas State in week two, the Buckeyes have maintained its spot in both major college football polls. Ohio State (2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the second week in a row as Georgia becomes the new No. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Kyle Mccord
columbusmonthly.com

Wil Haygood Explores the Triumph of Curt Moody and the Tragic Fall of His Brother Toot

Sometimes he’d amble up to one of his brother’s buildings. Toot Moody would stand there, staring, full of pride. And if a stranger came into view, he’d introduce himself as Toot Moody, brother of Curt Moody, the famed architect whose building they both happened to be admiring. There’d be a sweet smile creasing across Toot’s face. But there were also all those other times, times when Toot would be zonked out, high on weed or that damnable crack cocaine, and he’d waltz right by his brother’s buildings, oblivious, roaming from the North Side to the Far East Side, homeless and on the move. There were times when the architect himself would spot his brother on the streets, and that would just rip him up inside: how all the help he had given, the money, love and concern, and how none of it could save Toot. Here was the Moody name etched on some of the most impressive modernist buildings across Columbus, across America even. The buildings went up—the Schottenstein Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.—and Toot kept falling. And falling.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Missing: Two years of ‘torture’ for Ohio family

SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Arkansas State#Oregon State#American Football#Osu
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Best Irish Pubs Around Columbus

Columbus and Ireland have a lot in common. Nearly 13% of Ohioans claim some Irish ancestry and sometimes, whether it’s the desire to feel connected to that ancient ancestry, or because you’re just craving a Guinness, we find ourselves heading out to the nearest Irish pub. Irish pubs...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police provide update on beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of severely beating a man — who is currently “fighting for his life” — outside a Short North bar earlier this month. At a press conference Tuesday, Detective Anthony Johnson and Commander Mark Denner asked the public’s help in locating […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy