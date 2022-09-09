Read full article on original website
Person shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say police arrived near South Central Avenue and found a person with a gunshot wound. The person told police that they were shot by someone in a white Nissan...
Oklahoma City police release more information on fatal shooting inside Arby's
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on a fatal shooting involving co-workers that happened inside Arby's on Monday night. Police said they responded to the Arby's near Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd. shortly after 7:15 p.m. Police said the victim, 28-year-old Dquan Brown, was found...
Crash near Piedmont leaves one man dead
CANADIAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Tuesday morning that left one person dead in Canadian County. Officials say 72-year-old James P. McKee of Oklahoma City was driving eastbound on Highway 3 northwest of Piedmont when drove off the road and hit a stop sign.
Noble Public School bus and police car involved in wreck in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Noble Public Schools bus and a marked Norman Police Department vehicle were involved in a crash in Norman on Monday morning. According to police, the bus was empty. Norman Police said the collision happened around 6 a.m. on 60th Ave SE near Etowah Road.
Two arrested in OKC for child endangerment after 8 kids found in vehicle with drunk driver
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man after they were driving under the influence with eight kids in their pickup truck. Police responded to a non-injury accident on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., where a Ford F-150 had collided with another vehicle....
OKCPD: Employee shoots co-worker dead inside Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left an employee dead. Officials say two employees started an argument inside an Arby's near North MacArthur Blvd and West Memorial Road before one employee shot the other. Reports say...
OKCPD: Cash and pistol among items stolen from unlocked car in hotel parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects they believe are connected to a burglary of an unlocked car. Police said it happened in a hotel parking lot near SE 25th and I-35 Service Road. Police said cash was taken along with several items of...
Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies investigate string of business burglaries
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Investigators say at least six businesses in Oklahoma County and Shawnee were recently burglarized. Deputies say the suspects have the same pattern by breaking in through a window and crawling around the business. Authorities have released video from the break ins at Boomerang Diner,...
'More like a cuddly puppy': Oklahoma City police help capture pet wolf mix seen by daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The "Big Bad Wolf" turns out to be more like a big cuddly puppy according to Oklahoma City police officers. A wolf was spotted near a daycare in the area of N. Hefner and Penn on Tuesday morning. When OKCPD officers arrived to the scene,...
Pauls Valley Fire Department: Man dies in housefire late Sunday evening
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was killed in a house fire in Pauls Valley on Sunday, according to the Pauls Valley Fire Department. Around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 11, a fire broke out in the 300 block of N. Ash St. One man was killed in the...
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
Medical examiner: Oklahoma woman's death linked to mother's fatal stabbing in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The death of a woman who died in 2019 has been found to be connected to the fatal stabbing of her mother in 1999, Oklahoma City police announced on Tuesday. Police said officers responded to 4704 Sunnyview Drive on November 15, 1999 after a pregnant...
Protest held over John Basco's death at Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The inmate at center of the "Baby Shark" torture case has been found dead in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Investigators are still working to learn how he died. On Monday, a group of Oklahomans gathered outside the jail to demand action. John Basco...
OKCPD: Mother arrested after physical fight with 12-year-old son
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday after she got drunk and allegedly beat her 12-year-old son, police say. Shauna Smith was taken into custody on Sept. 9 after police were called out to her residence in response to a domestic situation.
Triple X Rd in Choctaw now open after being closed nearly a decade
CHOCTAW (KOKH) — Triple X Road in Choctaw is now open after several years of construction to fix river erosion. The portion of Triple X Road from NE 36th Street and NE 50th Street was barricaded off in 2013 after a home fell into the North Canadian River because of erosion.
Student arrested after making online social media threat to Mustang Public Schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) - At 8 a.m. Monday, Norman Police said they had detained the suspect responsible for the school threats. The person the police detained was not a Norman Public Schools student. Police also said the threat was not directed at Norman Public Schools. NPD says the threat actually...
Raising Oklahoma: Getting Kids to Read More
Reading is a building block for all other subjects, so kids need to read as much as they can at school and at home. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can get their kids to read more and why it's so important to start those habits now.
Yukon principal spending the night on the school's roof after fundraising goal exceeded
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Parkland Elementary School principal Heather Mitchell is spending the night on the school's roof after they reached their boosterthon fundraiser goal. The school has raised more than $15,000, nearly double of the $8,000 goal. Mitchell will be staying on the roof until Wednesday morning before...
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Sunday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a jail spokesperson, John Basco was found unresponsive in his cell around 3:52 a.m. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts. Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m. Basco was...
