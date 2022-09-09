ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Person shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say police arrived near South Central Avenue and found a person with a gunshot wound. The person told police that they were shot by someone in a white Nissan...
Crash near Piedmont leaves one man dead

CANADIAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Tuesday morning that left one person dead in Canadian County. Officials say 72-year-old James P. McKee of Oklahoma City was driving eastbound on Highway 3 northwest of Piedmont when drove off the road and hit a stop sign.
Noble Public School bus and police car involved in wreck in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Noble Public Schools bus and a marked Norman Police Department vehicle were involved in a crash in Norman on Monday morning. According to police, the bus was empty. Norman Police said the collision happened around 6 a.m. on 60th Ave SE near Etowah Road.
Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
Triple X Rd in Choctaw now open after being closed nearly a decade

CHOCTAW (KOKH) — Triple X Road in Choctaw is now open after several years of construction to fix river erosion. The portion of Triple X Road from NE 36th Street and NE 50th Street was barricaded off in 2013 after a home fell into the North Canadian River because of erosion.
Raising Oklahoma: Getting Kids to Read More

Reading is a building block for all other subjects, so kids need to read as much as they can at school and at home. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can get their kids to read more and why it's so important to start those habits now.
