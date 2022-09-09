ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

September is National Preparedness Month

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roVqR_0hocJ8H800

September is National Preparedness Month – a month dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

This year revolves around “Ready, Set, Go,” which is a nationwide program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency, and actions to follow when an emergency occurs.

The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO by evacuating immediately when the danger is current and life threatening.

For tips and resources, visit https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Arizonans
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy