September is National Preparedness Month – a month dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

This year revolves around “Ready, Set, Go,” which is a nationwide program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency, and actions to follow when an emergency occurs.

The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO by evacuating immediately when the danger is current and life threatening.

For tips and resources, visit https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go .