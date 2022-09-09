Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
BBC
‘I trod on one of her corgis but the Queen was magnificent about it’
Dame Sheila Hancock, 89, has lived her life almost in parallel to Queen Elizabeth II. She joined Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to share her memories of Her Majesty, who she described earlier this year as a ‘reassuring presence’ throughout her life. She...
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
Dudley community 'devastated' after Queen's mural vandalised
Members of a local community group said they were "absolutely devastated" to find a mural painted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had been defaced just days after her death. Friends of Abbey Street Park, in Lower Gornal, Dudley, found it covered in graffiti on Monday. The incident has been reported...
BBC
Royal Family greet Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Queen's children and grandchildren greeted her coffin on its arrival at Buckingham Palace. The King was there with Royal Family members including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princes William and Harry and their wives, Catherine and Meghan. The hearse, accompanied by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, travelled by...
BBC
Diana memories made Queen's procession challenging - William
The Prince of Wales said walking behind the Queen's coffin "brought back a few memories" of his mother's funeral as he spoke to well-wishers in Norfolk. Prince William said it had been "challenging", as he and the Princess of Wales viewed floral tributes left outside Sandringham House. He and his...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job
A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
BBC
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
BBC
