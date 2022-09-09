Read full article on original website
Fargo mobile home destroyed in early Tuesday morning fire; no injuries reported
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Countryside Trailer Court in Fargo. Firefighters responded at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, to the home at 833 Countryside, a short distance north of the KFGO studios, along 25th Street South. Fire Captain Ryan Viergutz said when firefighters arrived, the mobile...
Man killed in two-vehicle collision in Grand Forks County
THOMPSON, N.D (KFGO) – One man was killed in a head-on collision Tues. morning about six miles east of Thompson. The State Patrol says an eastbound car crossed the center line on a Grand Forks County road and ran into a westbound pickup. The driver of the pickup, a...
One man injured in UTV rollover crash near Lisbon
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – One man was seriously injured in a UTV rollover crash southbound on Cass County Highway 38, approximately 1 mile north of State Highway 46. Bruce Storhoff, 51, of Nome, N.D., drove the UTV from the west ditch onto Highway 38, then into the east ditch. Storhoff attempted to correct the vehicle but rolled several times, ejecting Storhoff from the vehicle. The UTV came to rest in a field on the east side of Highway 38.
Johnny Carino’s in Fargo closes suddenly
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Another restaurant in Fargo has closed. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking about unused...
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
Brainerd High School football captain injured in game in Moorhead hospitalized in Fargo
BRAINERD, Minn.- A Brainerd high school senior is in a Fargo hospital after suffering a serious head injury during the Moorhead football game. In a post, the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured Friday night. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.
Daisy Paulsen’s father testifies on day 4 of Arthur Kollie trial
FARGO (KFGO) – On the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, the prosecution called her parents to the stand, along with experts in DNA analysis and forensic pathology. Dr. Mark Koponen said that while Paulsen had...
