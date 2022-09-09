ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Hazy cooler sunshine – Highs in 70’s Fri/Sat

By Jeff Roper
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJ20H_0hocJ0DK00

Northerly winds bring smoke over the sun we have as cooler air invades. 60's for mountains and low to mid 70's for the valley - 73 in Idaho Falls and 76 in Pocatello. 68 in Jackson. Winds are calmer than yesterday N 10-15 with 20+ gusts especially on the lip of the desert in the central mountains edge in Arco. Highs will gently warm to the upper 70's for Saturday with 30's and 40's for lows tonight and a freeze warning tonight for Teton County Wyoming and Jackson. 80's return for Sunday.

Fires bring haze to forecast and may remain widespread for some especially south with winds from north.

Air quality is less than healthy for alot, so remain aware.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

The post Hazy cooler sunshine – Highs in 70’s Fri/Sat appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Showers squelch the haze 76° for most

Storms push up from the remnants of Kay and bring some rain and storms which will diffuse the smoky conditions. Winds from SW will push and gust to 20-30mph especially around storms. Some areas may receive heavy rainfall into the south eastern highlands and showers truly kick in for the valley later this afternoon and The post Showers squelch the haze 76° for most appeared first on Local News 8.
JACKSON, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Budweiser hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge

The Budweiser malting plant in Idaho Falls, played host for a stair climb challenge to help memorialize and honor those who perished during the events of 9/11. Many local first responders came out to participate as they remembered 9/11. The Challenge was to climb up the stairs on one of the plants Silos, seven times. That amount of times equaled 2,071 steps which would be representative of the climb to the top of the twin towers. The post Budweiser hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Heat Advisory as this heat wave ends 100°+ in the valley

A cold front will save the day as we hit record highs again today, 100 degrees or more for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Blackfoot. Heat Advisory in effect through 9pm tonight with Fire Weather Warnings as well. A limited storm chance will be a part of my forecast, mainly for the mountain areas, and into The post Heat Advisory as this heat wave ends 100°+ in the valley appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Jackson, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Arco, ID
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri Sat#Teton County Wyoming#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIFI Local News 8

Local elementary students honor first responders

Students at Holy Rosary Elementary School in Idaho Falls recognized first responders Monday as they learned about the events of 9/11. Before lunch hour Monday students gathered in front of the school to have a small ceremony to thank these first responders and honor those who died on that day in 2001. Afterwards students had a chance to sit with these local heroes and eat lunch with them. The post Local elementary students honor first responders appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Evacuations underway on Fort Hall Reservation as fire surpasses 1,000 acres

An out-of-control wildfire resulted in evacuations on Thursday evening on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported. The evacuation of residents on Ross Fork Road between the canal crossing and Sand Road began around 6:30 p.m. as the wildfire grew to over 1,000 acres and began threatening nearby homes, the tribes said. The evacuees were asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel until the fire is no longer a threat. ...
FORT HALL, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy