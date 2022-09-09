Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina ‘nuisance’ home receives final judgment; could be confiscated
The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.
WBTV
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
Carowinds exit off I-77 in York County to undergo $85.8M overhaul
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A busy section of Interstate 77 in York County has been approved for an overhaul. In a news release, the county announced it was awarded $64.3 million to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard, or exit 90. York County will match that number...
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
Huntersville license plate office shuts down after ‘several contract violations’
The advisory came Friday morning as an apparent shock to people at the facility and those wishing to take advantage of the license plate services.
Stateville gas station employee fraudulently refunded lottery tickets
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An employee at a Statesville gas station is facing charges after fraudulently refunding lottery ticket sales, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. An investigation was prompted after a report was filed in July of a larceny at the Sunshine Express gas station on Mocksville Highway in Statesville. […]
DMV closes license plate agency in Huntersville after repeated mistakes, state says
HUNTERSVILLE — A license plate agency at a North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles office in Huntersville was shuttered on Friday after repeated reports of violations, state officials said. The office at at in the 12100 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road was closed after “several contract violations,” the North...
WBTV
Charlotte police warn that stolen guns could be involved in violent crimes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are wanted in Lenoir for stealing 23 firearms from E-Bay and Gun-Too. Lenoir police said this appears to be a random crime. The two men are seen on surveillance video smashing through the front door of Guns Too and grabbing what they could before running for it.
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
fox46.com
Deadly Gaston County golf cart accident involved underage drinking: Police
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old girl was killed in an accident involving a golf cart and underage drinking last week, Gaston County Police said Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your...
WBTV
Rowan County to host special recycling event
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is hosting a community Special Waste Disposal Day on Wednesday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 N. Long Street Extension, East Spencer. This event is free to the Rowan County public...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
WXII 12
Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Charged For Trafficking Drugs After Traffic Stop In Lincoln County, Deputies Say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Hickory woman faces charges after a traffic stop conducted in Lincoln County revealed she was traveling with over 266 grams of crystal methamphetamine and three firearms. On September 10th, officers stopped the woman on Highway 27 West near West Winds Road. During the stop, a...
WBTV
Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother calling for change after an exhausting battle to get her special needs daughter a treadmill. Our WBTV Investigates Team is digging for answers about what went wrong with the approval process for her insurance, the new managed care organization in Mecklenburg County. The pandemic...
Mecklenburg County DA asks SBI to investigate Charlotte City Councilman
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is asking the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to launch an inquiry into Councilman James Mitchell, the DA’s office confirmed. The inquiry comes as Mitchell disputes his ownership stake in the uptown construction company RJ Leeper, which has multiple...
