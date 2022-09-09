ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

WBTV

Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
GRANITE QUARRY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Rowan County to host special recycling event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is hosting a community Special Waste Disposal Day on Wednesday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 N. Long Street Extension, East Spencer. This event is free to the Rowan County public...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
CHARLOTTE, NC

