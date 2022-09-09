ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Cavalli Inks Partnership With Genny’s Owner

By Martino Carrera
 4 days ago
Looks from the Just Cavalli spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Just Cavalli

MILAN — As the revamp of the Roberto Cavalli brand continues under the ownership of Dubai-based Hussain Sajwani through his private investment company Vision Investments, the company revealed Friday it has ambitious plans for the Just Cavalli younger label, too.

Roberto Cavalli SpA has inked a partnership with Swinger International for the production and wholesale distribution of Just Cavalli.

The multiyear agreement kicks off with the spring 2023 collection, which will continue to be designed by an in-house Just Cavalli team.

Just Cavalli’s previous partner, Staff International, the production arm of Renzo Rosso’s OTB group, has held the license since 2011.

“We have ambitious goals for Just Cavalli, which embodies the younger, more contemporary and urban spirit of our offering. It is to strengthen our presence on global markets with a complete and broad lineup,” said Ennio Fontana, Roberto Cavalli’s general manager.

As part of the deal, directly operated retail and e-commerce will be handled in-house by Roberto Cavalli SpA, while the partner is to manage wholesale accounts.

Touting Swinger International’s prowess, Fontana said he expects the brand to log 80 million euros in sales in four years. The brand expansion plan, the company said, will initially target Europe, the Middle East and the U.S. before tapping into the Asian markets.

“We’re glad and proud of the deal, which is testament to our leading role in the industry,” said Mathias Facchini, president of Swinger International. “Starting with the spring 2023 collection, we will target a relaunch of Just Cavalli, banking on quality products that meet needs and tastes of younger consumers…on global markets,” he said.

In addition to operating the Genny women’s fashion label, Swinger International produces and distributes under license the collections of Versace Jeans Couture and ready-to-wear and accessories for the Chiara Ferragni brand.

