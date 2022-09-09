Effective: 2022-09-13 16:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Douglas and southeastern Chelan Counties through 800 PM PDT At 724 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orondo, or 13 miles north of Wenatchee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chelan, Orondo, Entiat, Chelan Falls, Stayman, Manson and Lake Chelan State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

