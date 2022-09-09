Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (9/13): Atlantic, Kuemper win twice in H10, Treynor, SW Valley, Palmyra among other winners
(KMAland) -- Atlantic and Kuemper won twice in the Hawkeye Ten, Treynor got a big sweep, SW Valley kept rolling in the POI, East won a marathon over AL, Rock Port and East Atchison were winners, Palmyra moved to the MUDECAS final & more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE...
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (9/12): Lenox takes over 8-Player No. 1
(KMAland) -- Lenox is the new No. 1 in the KMAland 8-Player rankings while Clarinda, Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW and West Harrison all moved up in their respective rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences....
kmaland.com
Sidney powers past East Mills in 5, runs win streak to 10 in a row
(Malvern) -- Sidney volleyball used an emphatic close to win a five-set thriller over East Mills in Corner Conference action Tuesday night. The Class 1A No. 7 Cowgirls (16-2, 2-0) recorded their 10th consecutive win with a classic 26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8 triumph. "This win was huge," said Sidney...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys XC (9/12): Mound City's Zembles, Glenwood boys run well
(KMAland) -- A great day for Glenwood at Ballard, a title for Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, a runner-up for Vincent Carcamo of CD and more from Monday in KMAland Boys XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and the Riverside boys claimed championships in Red Oak...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Sporrer pacing 1A No. 1 Logan-Magnolia girls
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia sophomore Madison Sporrer has seen success firsthand. Now, the last standout runner from her family leads the top team in Class 1A. Sporrer is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches while her team is the IATC's top squad.
kmaland.com
Clarinda claims 3 championships, Riverside runs to the other at Paul Fish Invitational
(Red Oak) -- Clarinda won three of a possible four championships while Riverside grabbed the other at the fourth annual Paul Fish Invitational at the Red Oak Country Club on Monday. The Cardinals girls went 1-2-3, put four in the top five and five in the top eight on their...
kmaland.com
KMAland Soccer (9/13): Maryville boys roll to win over Chillicothe
(KMAland) -- Maryville rolled to a win over Chillicothe in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday. Lane Hazen scored twice, and Quinn Pettlon, Tuan Jacobson and Truett Haer all scored one time each for Maryville in the shutout win.
kmaland.com
Former Red Oak star Athen named NSAA Attacker of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Red Oak star and Bellevue senior Sierra Athen was named the North Star Athletic Association's Attacker of the Week on Monday. Athen recorded a double-double in all four matches last week, helping No. 12 Bellevue to a 3-1 record at the Aquinas Invitational. Athen totaled 53 kills...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Elmwood-Murdock volleyball preaching unity, resiliency amid recent hot streak
(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team has worked through some early-season growing pains to produce a four-match win streak. The Knights started the year 0-2, but they currently sit at 8-5 after a 4-1 performance at Saturday's Malcolm Tournament with wins over Centennial, Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury and Scotus Central Catholic. "I'm...
kmaland.com
Constantly-improving Maryville ready for MEC showdown with St. Pius X
(Maryville) -- Maryville has a big Midland Empire Conference showdown ahead of them on Friday night. The good news is that the Spoofhounds (2-1 overall, 1-0 MEC) are seeing impressive progression week to week. “We talk about it in our culture a lot,” Coach Matt Webb told KMA Sports. “Championship...
kmaland.com
Stanton-Essex looks for continued growth following 2-1 start
(Essex) -- The Stanton-Essex football team is continuing to come together as a squad through the first three weeks of the season. The Vikings are 2-1 after their first two weeks, including their latest triumph -- a 34-24 win over East Union Friday. "The resiliency and the ability to overcome...
kmaland.com
Defense leading Syracuse in surprise turnaround, C1 No. 7 Adams Central up next
(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse football team's turnaround has been a feel-good story in the 2022 football season. The Rockets are 3-0 with wins over Louisville, Concordia and David City after an 0-9 campaign last season. The Rockets' three wins matches their total from the last two seasons. Their 3-0 start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Philip E. Holmes, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family for the American Legion and Page County Veterans Affairs. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Clarinda Cemetery with military honors American Legion Post #98. Notes:Phillip passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Clarinda Regional in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be...
kmaland.com
Kenneth Kohl, 75, Avoca, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football looks to bounce back from first loss
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah football suffered their first loss of the season this past Friday, struggling through a 26-0 loss to Atlantic. However, Coach Ty Ratliff believes his team will shake it off quickly enough to be ready for a matchup with undefeated and state-ranked Red Oak (3-0). “Obviously, the score...
kmaland.com
Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson. Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery.
kmaland.com
IWCC throws coach Roedel hired by Louisiana Tech
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western throws coach Mikhail Roedel has been hired as the Louisiana Tech assistant track & field coach, specializing in throws. Roedel was entering his fifth season with the Reivers before being hired by the Division I school. View the complete release from Iowa Western athletics linked...
kmaland.com
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
kmaland.com
Paul Schroder, 89, Hancock, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 15, 2022. Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Omaha's St-Louis picks up Summit League Offensive Performer of the Week
(Omaha) -- Omaha’s Mathis Pilon St-Louis was picked as the Summit League Offensive Performer of the Week on Monday. St-Louis is on a four-match scoring streak and had two goals last week with one each in games against Drake and Bradley. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
Comments / 0