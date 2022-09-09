ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

kmaland.com

KMAland Football Power Rankings (9/12): Lenox takes over 8-Player No. 1

(KMAland) -- Lenox is the new No. 1 in the KMAland 8-Player rankings while Clarinda, Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW and West Harrison all moved up in their respective rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences....
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

Sidney powers past East Mills in 5, runs win streak to 10 in a row

(Malvern) -- Sidney volleyball used an emphatic close to win a five-set thriller over East Mills in Corner Conference action Tuesday night. The Class 1A No. 7 Cowgirls (16-2, 2-0) recorded their 10th consecutive win with a classic 26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8 triumph. "This win was huge," said Sidney...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Boys XC (9/12): Mound City's Zembles, Glenwood boys run well

(KMAland) -- A great day for Glenwood at Ballard, a title for Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, a runner-up for Vincent Carcamo of CD and more from Monday in KMAland Boys XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and the Riverside boys claimed championships in Red Oak...
MOUND CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Sporrer pacing 1A No. 1 Logan-Magnolia girls

(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia sophomore Madison Sporrer has seen success firsthand. Now, the last standout runner from her family leads the top team in Class 1A. Sporrer is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches while her team is the IATC's top squad.
LOGAN, IA
kmaland.com

Former Red Oak star Athen named NSAA Attacker of the Week

(KMAland) -- Former Red Oak star and Bellevue senior Sierra Athen was named the North Star Athletic Association's Attacker of the Week on Monday. Athen recorded a double-double in all four matches last week, helping No. 12 Bellevue to a 3-1 record at the Aquinas Invitational. Athen totaled 53 kills...
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Elmwood-Murdock volleyball preaching unity, resiliency amid recent hot streak

(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team has worked through some early-season growing pains to produce a four-match win streak. The Knights started the year 0-2, but they currently sit at 8-5 after a 4-1 performance at Saturday's Malcolm Tournament with wins over Centennial, Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury and Scotus Central Catholic. "I'm...
ELMWOOD, NE
kmaland.com

Constantly-improving Maryville ready for MEC showdown with St. Pius X

(Maryville) -- Maryville has a big Midland Empire Conference showdown ahead of them on Friday night. The good news is that the Spoofhounds (2-1 overall, 1-0 MEC) are seeing impressive progression week to week. “We talk about it in our culture a lot,” Coach Matt Webb told KMA Sports. “Championship...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Stanton-Essex looks for continued growth following 2-1 start

(Essex) -- The Stanton-Essex football team is continuing to come together as a squad through the first three weeks of the season. The Vikings are 2-1 after their first two weeks, including their latest triumph -- a 34-24 win over East Union Friday. "The resiliency and the ability to overcome...
ESSEX, IA
kmaland.com

Philip E. Holmes, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa

Memorials:Directed to the family for the American Legion and Page County Veterans Affairs. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Clarinda Cemetery with military honors American Legion Post #98. Notes:Phillip passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Clarinda Regional in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Kenneth Kohl, 75, Avoca, Iowa

Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa.
AVOCA, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah football looks to bounce back from first loss

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah football suffered their first loss of the season this past Friday, struggling through a 26-0 loss to Atlantic. However, Coach Ty Ratliff believes his team will shake it off quickly enough to be ready for a matchup with undefeated and state-ranked Red Oak (3-0). “Obviously, the score...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson. Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery.
HENDERSON, IA
kmaland.com

IWCC throws coach Roedel hired by Louisiana Tech

(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western throws coach Mikhail Roedel has been hired as the Louisiana Tech assistant track & field coach, specializing in throws. Roedel was entering his fifth season with the Reivers before being hired by the Division I school. View the complete release from Iowa Western athletics linked...
RUSTON, LA
kmaland.com

Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Paul Schroder, 89, Hancock, Iowa

Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 15, 2022. Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa.
HANCOCK, IA
kmaland.com

Omaha's St-Louis picks up Summit League Offensive Performer of the Week

(Omaha) -- Omaha’s Mathis Pilon St-Louis was picked as the Summit League Offensive Performer of the Week on Monday. St-Louis is on a four-match scoring streak and had two goals last week with one each in games against Drake and Bradley. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
OMAHA, NE

