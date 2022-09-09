ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Breath of The Wild 2 Now Tears Of The Kingdom, Gets Release Date | GameSpot News

It’s an Oops! All Nintendo Direct Edition of GameSpot News. Breath of the Wild 2 gets a title, GoldenEye is back, as are the Pikmin, and more. The biggest news from today’s Direct was its last reveal; the release date and new name for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to Breath of the Wild was featured with some brief gameplay, featuring enormous structures floating high in the sky, and Link able to skydive down from them and glide on some sort of wing-like vehicle. We're sure superfans will analyze every frame of the clip for weeks to come.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Is Up For Preorder

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has officially been renamed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It also received a release date of May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch during the September Nintendo Direct. Much of the game is still shrouded in mystery, but preorders are now live at a variety of retailers. Here’s what you need to know about all available editions and any announced preorder bonuses.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gets More Classic Tracks This Holiday Season

New tracks are headed to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the Booster Course pass later this year. The Wave 3 tracks will be available during the holiday season, and include Mario Kart Tour's Merry Mountain Mario Kart DS's Peach Gardens circuits. These are just two of the eight...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GoldenEye 007 Coming To Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch

1997's iconic James Bond game, GoldenEye 007, is coming to Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch, it was announced today. The N64 game has been "faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles," Rare said. It will include achievements, 4K resolution (for supported TVs), and a smother framerate. There will be split-screen local multiplayer that benefits from improved framerate, too. In a blog post, Microsoft said players can expect new control options, like dual analogue stick support, as well as a native 16:9 resolution.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splatoon#Gamespot#Merch#Inking#Video Game
Gamespot

Hogwarts Legacy Is Getting An Exclusive Mission On PlayStation

Sony showed off some exclusive content coming to Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4 and 5 during its September State of Play. In the exclusive mission, players will be able to explore a shop in Hogsmeade, the town located near the Hogwarts campus, and play something that looks like a sequence from the 2005 horror game, Condemned: Criminal Origins.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Zelda BOTW2 Is Now Titled Tears Of The Kingdom, Releases In May

Nintendo shared more details about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at its September Nintendo Direct. The presentation concluded with a new trailer, which debuted the new title and a release date. Now redubbed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the game is releasing on May 12, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation State Of Play September 2022: Start Times And How To Watch

PlayStation's next State of Play broadcast is happening today, September 13. Following a Nintendo Direct that took place earlier in the day, Sony's livestream presentation is scheduled to reveal news and updates for 10 games spanning PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR 2. "We'll have some great updates from...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

LastManInEarth

Current carol can solo the DCEU verse. © 2022 GAMESPOT, A RED VENTURES COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Gamespot

Nintendo Direct September 2022: The Biggest Games And Announcements

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, and it came packed full of announcements, both big and small, from a variety of first-party and third-party studios. We didn't hear any news on the much-rumored Metroid Prime remaster or ports of games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, but what we did get was very impressive. New Fire Emblem and Pikmin games are both on the way, we're getting a remake of one of the most-beloved Kirby games of all time, and we're getting a full sequel to Octopath Traveler. Retro fans are eating well, also, with classic N64 games like GoldenEye and Pokemon Stadium coming to Nintendo Switch Online soon, as well as a Switch release of Radiant Silvergun today.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Octopath Traveler 2 Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Available Editions, And More

Octopath Traveler 2 was officially revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct, and it will once again tell the tale of eight interconnected adventurers. The long-awaited game is slated to arrive on February 24 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC, and preorders are now open for the upcoming title. Here’s a closer look at all available editions and any announced preorder bonuses.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Direct September 2022 Full Showcase

A new nintendo direct brought a bunch of new game announcements and reveals. From an update on breath of the wild 2 (including its new, very real name, Tears of the Kingdom), to Goldeneye getting brought to the switch online emulator lineup for Nintendo 64 with online multiplayer included, there was no end to the surprises for you to see here.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game

Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Final Splitgate Battle Pass Set For September 15 Launch

Following the surprising announcement that Splitgate developer 1047 Games is ending feature development on its popular Portal-meets-Halo shooter, the studio has released details on the game's final major update: The Infinite Battle Pass, a standard, 100-level battle pass that will be available for free starting this Thursday, September 15. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sunday Gold

Sign In to follow. Follow Sunday Gold, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
GOLD
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer Revealed Alongside Special Edition DualSense Controller

God of War: Ragnarok is surely at the forefront of many minds with its November launch date approaching fast, and knowing that, Sony decided to build further hype during its State of Play with a new gameplay trailer. Mixing in cinematic moments, such as basically everyone questioning Kratos' judgment, including himself, we also get an extended look at the game's combat systems and incredible-looking environments.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Wraith of the Galaxy

Sign In to follow. Follow The Wraith of the Galaxy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Enclosure 3-D

Sign In to follow. Follow Enclosure 3-D, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Mining Odyssey

Sign In to follow. Follow Mining Odyssey, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy