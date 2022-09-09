ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wxpr.org

Lincoln County 4-H program in jeopardy amid budget deficits

Lincoln County is battling a $1.2 million budget deficit. That puts some non-mandated programs on the chopping block. One of the programs that has been rumored to be on that block is the 4-H program. County officials reviewed potential cuts and asked the county's UW Extension program to trim $200,000...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

A gubernatorial debate, Feed Our Rural Kids, and Wisconsin restaurants

Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. That debate will be October 14. Then, Feed Our Rural Kids is thanking the Vilas County community for helping it surpass its fundraising goals last month. Lincoln County’s 4-H program could be in jeopardy as the county battles a $1.2 million budget deficit. And the Wisconsin Restaurant Association reports 73 percent of restaurants don’t have enough employees to support existing demand.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin's first grassland climate adaptation site is a 'best case scenario' for mitigating climate change

For a four-person crew, managing 3,200 acres of property can be daunting. Add climate change to the mix, and it only complicates matters. Yet for Justin Nooker, a 32-year-old habitat biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, this is a project of a lifetime. He's one of many partners working on implementing the state's first grassland climate adaptation site at the Rush Creek State Natural Area.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
Rhinelander, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Rhinelander, WI
Education
wxpr.org

CashFORKids Fundraiser surpasses goal

Feed Our Rural Kids is thanking the Vilas County community for helping it surpass its fundraising goals last month. FORK held its annual CashFORKids fundraiser. This year’s goal was $25,000. FORK’s President Perry Pokrandt called it an ambitious goal, which made it that much grander when he learned they...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
wearegreenbay.com

13.4K Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,625,621 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,404 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,625,621 1,623,026 (+2,595) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,139 (64.7%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Data shows Wisconsin's restaurant industry hitting an all-time low

Between rising costs and staffing challenges, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association says Wisconsin's restaurant industry is one of the most impacted in the country, and experts see no end in sight. According to a survey the WRA sent out last week, 93 percent of restaurants throughout the Badger State have higher...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mental Health Issues#Rhinelander High School#Republican
wxpr.org

Field Notes: Why swans are becoming more common on Northwoods lakes

A few months ago in another Field Notes episode, I described how my colleague Gretchen Gerrish, and I are trying to figure out why so many wild rice populations are failing. Swans, who munch on wild rice long before it makes flowers or makes seeds, seem to be causing significant damage to the rice. Swans may not be the most important factor in the decline of wild rice, but there is no doubt that the number of swans has increased on our Northwoods lakes. How did this happen?
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Mandela Barnes’ criminal record

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, has repeatedly advocated for cutting the state’s prison population in half, eliminating cash bail and other progressive criminal justice reforms. Before entering public office, Barnes previously worked as an organizer for Milwaukee Inner City Congregations...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDIO-TV

28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word

GREEN BAY, Wis. – More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy