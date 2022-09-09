A few months ago in another Field Notes episode, I described how my colleague Gretchen Gerrish, and I are trying to figure out why so many wild rice populations are failing. Swans, who munch on wild rice long before it makes flowers or makes seeds, seem to be causing significant damage to the rice. Swans may not be the most important factor in the decline of wild rice, but there is no doubt that the number of swans has increased on our Northwoods lakes. How did this happen?

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO