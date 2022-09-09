Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Lincoln County 4-H program in jeopardy amid budget deficits
Lincoln County is battling a $1.2 million budget deficit. That puts some non-mandated programs on the chopping block. One of the programs that has been rumored to be on that block is the 4-H program. County officials reviewed potential cuts and asked the county's UW Extension program to trim $200,000...
wxpr.org
A gubernatorial debate, Feed Our Rural Kids, and Wisconsin restaurants
Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. That debate will be October 14. Then, Feed Our Rural Kids is thanking the Vilas County community for helping it surpass its fundraising goals last month. Lincoln County’s 4-H program could be in jeopardy as the county battles a $1.2 million budget deficit. And the Wisconsin Restaurant Association reports 73 percent of restaurants don’t have enough employees to support existing demand.
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's first grassland climate adaptation site is a 'best case scenario' for mitigating climate change
For a four-person crew, managing 3,200 acres of property can be daunting. Add climate change to the mix, and it only complicates matters. Yet for Justin Nooker, a 32-year-old habitat biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, this is a project of a lifetime. He's one of many partners working on implementing the state's first grassland climate adaptation site at the Rush Creek State Natural Area.
wxpr.org
CashFORKids Fundraiser surpasses goal
Feed Our Rural Kids is thanking the Vilas County community for helping it surpass its fundraising goals last month. FORK held its annual CashFORKids fundraiser. This year’s goal was $25,000. FORK’s President Perry Pokrandt called it an ambitious goal, which made it that much grander when he learned they...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
Find public land to hunt this season using DNR online mapping tools
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to hunt on public land this hunting season. With millions of acres of public land available across the state, finding the perfect spot is easy using the DNR’s array of online public land mapping tools.
voiceofalexandria.com
AG Josh Kaul says he will file abortion lawsuit against district attorneys if GOP leaders keep argument
Late last month, Republican legislative leaders asked a Dane County court to dismiss a lawsuit against them that challenges Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban because, while they make the law, legislators don’t enforce it. On Monday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said if the leaders don’t drop their challenge,...
wearegreenbay.com
13.4K Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,625,621 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,404 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,625,621 1,623,026 (+2,595) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,139 (64.7%)...
wxpr.org
Data shows Wisconsin's restaurant industry hitting an all-time low
Between rising costs and staffing challenges, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association says Wisconsin's restaurant industry is one of the most impacted in the country, and experts see no end in sight. According to a survey the WRA sent out last week, 93 percent of restaurants throughout the Badger State have higher...
WSAW
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
wxpr.org
Field Notes: Why swans are becoming more common on Northwoods lakes
A few months ago in another Field Notes episode, I described how my colleague Gretchen Gerrish, and I are trying to figure out why so many wild rice populations are failing. Swans, who munch on wild rice long before it makes flowers or makes seeds, seem to be causing significant damage to the rice. Swans may not be the most important factor in the decline of wild rice, but there is no doubt that the number of swans has increased on our Northwoods lakes. How did this happen?
empowerwisconsin.org
Mandela Barnes’ criminal record
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, has repeatedly advocated for cutting the state’s prison population in half, eliminating cash bail and other progressive criminal justice reforms. Before entering public office, Barnes previously worked as an organizer for Milwaukee Inner City Congregations...
WEAU-TV 13
Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
DOJ files lawsuit against Wisconsin rental property, alleges discrimination of gay tenant
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A recently filed lawsuit by The Justice Department alleges that the owner and managers of a Wisconsin rental property harassed a tenant for multiple reasons including his sexual orientation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it has joined The Justice Department in announcing the...
Downtown Wausau developer seeks $10.8 million in taxpayer-backed incentives for former mall site project
City leaders next week will review a request for millions in public assistance to support a downtown apartment complex on part of the former Wausau Center mall site, the first of at least two major projects in the planning stages. Details released late Friday show T. Wall Enterprises, which proposes...
WDIO-TV
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word
GREEN BAY, Wis. – More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman. The...
Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Of Another New Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam circulating around Wisconsin hits really close to home. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning residents of the scam and what to look out for. There is no shortage of scams these days. Recently, the Better Business Bureau warned of a new...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
