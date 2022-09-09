Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Vehicle hits north Austin home after crash, adult taken to hospital
An adult went to the hospital Friday after a vehicle crashed into a north Austin home, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.
Killeen, Texas Police Need Your Help To Find 3 Suspects in Aggravated Assault
The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Central Texas man's search for his missing car turned into aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving him in critical condition. Early Friday morning, Killeen police responded to a home in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive.
Killeen man in critical condition after he tracked down men who stole vehicle
A Killeen man tracked down three men who stole his vehicle but was shot and left in critical condition in an aggravated assault early Friday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Schertz man arrested after allegedly punching, kicking officers
SCHERTZ, TX - Police in Schertz have arrested a man who's accused of assaulting two officers. Police say 23-year-old Matthew Long was found lying in the road near FM 78 and River Road. Officers say when they checked on him, Long woke up and began assaulting them. “Officers attempted to...
fox7austin.com
Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
KTSA
20 year old arrested, hundred of fentanyl pills found during search of San Marcos home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 20 year old San Marcos man is in jail after admitting to supplying fentanyl pills to members of the community. San Marcos Police say after weeks of investigating, they identified Anthony Jean Perez Rios as a suspected fentanyl distributor. Police obtained a warrant...
12-year-old arrested after threat at Lockhart Junior High
Investigators said the girl "confessed" and she is now facing terroristic threat charges, which Lockhart Police said is a felony.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fatal motorcycle crash south of Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced an adult dead at the scene. No other patients were involved.
Man killed in downtown Austin stabbing identified; video released of suspects
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning from an apparent stabbing.
fox7austin.com
Man found shot to death near Barton Springs leaves behind pregnant wife
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been two weeks since a 27-year-old was found shot to death in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. Austin police still have not named a suspect. Camnik Campbell leaves behind his pregnant wife just weeks away from giving birth to their son. "I really...
Former detective charged in Austin triple murder could take plea deal next week
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who allegedly shot and killed three people near the Arboretum Oak Apartments before leading police on a nearly 24-hour search could soon take a plea deal, according to court documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sentenced for 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 teens in Kyle
Macario Hernandez was found guilty by a jury in March. He was sentenced in June for 10 charges, which will be served concurrently.
Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on assault charge
The Bell County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado at 4:42 Tuesday morning.
KSAT 12
Man, 20, arrested for supplying fentanyl pills in San Marcos, police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of supplying fentanyl pills in the community after finding hundreds of them during a search of a residence. Officers executed a search warrant after arriving at the apartment of Anthony Jean Perez Rios around 9:30 p.m. Friday,...
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS suspends trooper claiming actions during traffic stop were 'unprofessional'
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper claiming his actions during a traffic stop were unprofessional and a violation of policy. Trooper Zachary Maini tased a woman because he says, "she was not complying," and the woman says, "the trooper was aggressive without reason." The tense encounter between Clateachia Stewart and DPS Trooper Zachary Maini was caught on camera.
Arrests made in Hays County fentanyl investigation, initiatives announced
Federal agents are partnering with local law enforcement to address the fentanyl overdose situation in Hays County.
Very warm, mainly dry forecast is here to stay
High temperatures remain in the 90s each day with periodic low rain chances. -- David Yeomans
Man arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in Taylor
Two people died and another was arrested after a four-vehicle crash in Taylor Monday evening.
Comments / 0