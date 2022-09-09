Read full article on original website
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Joker 2 Adds Maze Runner's Jacob Lofland Cast In Central Arkham Asylum Role - Report
Jacob Lofland (Aris in the Maze Runner franchise, Kendall Crowe in Justified) has become the latest addition in Joker: Folie à Deux's growing cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lofland will play an inmate at Arkham Asylum who will somehow be central to the plot and "develops a relationship with Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker."
Team Ninja Debuts PS5-Exclusive Rise Of The Ronin During State Of Play
Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja has another intense-looking action game on the horizon--although it'll be a while before you get to play it. The developer announced the PlayStation 5-exclusive open-world action game Rise of the Ronin with a new trailer that gives a sense of both a cinematic story and some intense, inventive combat.
God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer Revealed Alongside Special Edition DualSense Controller
God of War: Ragnarok is surely at the forefront of many minds with its November launch date approaching fast, and knowing that, Sony decided to build further hype during its State of Play with a new gameplay trailer. Mixing in cinematic moments, such as basically everyone questioning Kratos' judgment, including himself, we also get an extended look at the game's combat systems and incredible-looking environments.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game
Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - State of Play Sep 2022 Announcement Trailer
In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai’s fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan’s history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.
Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League - Wonder Woman #1 - Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Wonder Woman; The Martian Squidhunter
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost...until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire...while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. As Wonder Woman begins a new chapter in her life, Pariah has uprooted her to a reality he controls—how will the Amazon Princess adapt?
Assassin's Creed Infinity Looks To Be A "Hub" For Everything Assassin's Creed
What Assassin's Creed Infinity is exactly has been unclear for awhile, but in a new Eurogamer interview, Ubisoft's Marc-Alexis Coté sketched a clearer picture of how Infinity will serve the next era of Assassin's Creed games. Assassin's Creed Infinity is not a game. It is a "hub" and "platform"...
Batman vs. Robin
Spinning out of the occasions of both Batman / Superman: World’s Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of many single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!
Hogwarts Legacy - PlayStation Exclusive Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest
Madam Mason has a Hogsmeade shop to sell - but there’s a catch. Uncover what lies beneath this haunted shop during a PlayStation exclusive quest.
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
Yakuza Like A Dragon: Ishin Announced For PS4 And PS5 During State Of Play
During Sony's September State Of Play, Like A Dragon: Ishin--a Yakuza spin-off set in 1860s Kyo, a fictionalized version of Kyoto--was announced for PS4 and PS5. The release date is February 2023. Like A Dragon: Ishin was originally released in Japan in 2014 under the title Ryu Ga Gotoku Ishin....
Stellar Blade (previously Project EVE) - State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer
Stellar Blade is a new action game from SHIFT UP, set in in a world filled with monsters infused with technology. Stellar Blade will be a Playsation 5 exclusive, coming in 2023.
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2
Future State: Gotham
It's Bruce Wayne versus Jace Fox versus Dick Grayson vs. Damian Wayne versus Hush for the right to call themselves Batman! While Jason Todd and Hunter Panic face off against Oracle and Talia! And whoever wins must face the return of a sinister evil that wants to destroy all of Gotham City! Don't expect everyone to survive this!
Biggest PlayStation State Of Play September 2022 Announcements
The September PlayStation State of Play livestream has concluded, featuring announcements related to nearly a dozen upcoming games. The biggest reveal was undoubtedly the big closer: a new gameplay trailer for God of War Ragnarök. That said, we got to see a lot of cool-looking projects coming from some of PlayStation's Japanese partners, as well as more titles scheduled to launch for PSVR 2 in 2023. You can check out our full coverage by clicking the headlines below:
Run Or Boom
