Twin Tiers React to Queen Elizabeth II Death

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died yesterday afternoon at the age of 96.

Elizabeth has been a popular monarch all throughout her reign leaving a substantial impact on countries around the world. Everyone, including residents here in the Twin Tiers are mourning the death of the Queen.

“She knew what she was doing. She impacted lives everywhere. She lived through everything,” one student at Elmira College stated. “She’s had such a big impact on the people of the United States, it’s extremely upsetting,” another student stated.

Following the death of his mother, Prince Charles has now become King Charles and will be coronated at a later date that is yet to be announced.

