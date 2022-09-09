ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Twin Tiers React to Queen Elizabeth II Death

By Trina Catterson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1weG_0hocH4fo00

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died yesterday afternoon at the age of 96.

Elizabeth has been a popular monarch all throughout her reign leaving a substantial impact on countries around the world. Everyone, including residents here in the Twin Tiers are mourning the death of the Queen.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

“She knew what she was doing. She impacted lives everywhere. She lived through everything,” one student at Elmira College stated. “She’s had such a big impact on the people of the United States, it’s extremely upsetting,” another student stated.

Following the death of his mother, Prince Charles has now become King Charles and will be coronated at a later date that is yet to be announced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Search continues for missing Pennsylvania sisters, mother

(WTAJ) — Two years later, investigators are still searching for two girls believed to have been kidnapped by their mother and are asking the public to remain vigilant. Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, then ages 7 and 5, were last seen on March 17, 2020, in their hometown of Waynesboro. Investigators believe they were abducted […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
CNN

Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

London CNN — Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Twin Tiers#Uk#Elmira College#Nexstar Media Inc
WEKU

What will happen to Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis?

Among the hallmarks of Queen Elizabeth II was her love for animals, and particularly dogs. On Thursday, the Queen died in her Balmoral estate in Scotland at age 96. Over the course of her life, Elizabeth owned more than 30 pets — a majority of which were Pembroke Welsh Corgis.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London ahead of state funeral

London — Queen Elizabeth II left Scotland for the final time on Tuesday, as her coffin began its journey to London where crowds of mourners have begun lining up to pay their respects when she lies in state before a state funeral next week. Earlier in the day, crowds lined up in Scotland's capital to try and pay their respects in person to the queen.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
WETM 18 News

Biden says he’ll attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Biden said Friday that he plans to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, following the British head of state’s death the previous day. “Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going,” Biden told reporters while on a trip to Ohio. The funeral could take place on Sept. 19, which would […]
WORLD
The Associated Press

Live updates: Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

LONDON — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Buckingham Palace in London after the 96-year-old monarch’s death in her beloved Scotland last week. The military C-17 Globemaster carrying the monarch’s casket touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base west of the city, about an hour after it left Edinburgh on Tuesday. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honor guard were among those greeting the coffin before it was loaded into a hearse. Motorists pulled over and stopped in a show of respect as the illuminated hearse traveled under police escort on a London highway. Crowds gathered on London’s streets to cheer and weep as the motorcade proceeded to Buckingham Palace, where the country’s new King Charles III, the late queen’s oldest son, and other members of Elizabeth’s immediate family met the hearse at the ceremonial gates.
U.K.
Benzinga

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
CELEBRITIES
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy