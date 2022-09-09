ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

NOPD's dancing horse, Ace, has died

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have announced that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing/second-line horse, has died. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will be a memorial service held by NOPD for Ace...
WDSU

Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
WDSU

Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area

NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
WDSU

Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set

NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
WDSU

Chalmette High School former student arrested, accused in fight

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old male Monday after an incident following school dismissal. Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies responded to a call around 3 p.m. at Chalmette High School in the main campus parking lot. When deputies arrived on the...
WDSU

Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
WDSU

New Orleans S&WB responding to water line break in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has responded to a water line break in Mid-City on Tuesday. The water line break happened while crews were working on a joint infrastructure project near the 200 block of N. Carrollton. Crews assisted the contractors in closing down...
WDSU

New Orleans first fall cold front arrives

NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for that first taste of fall?. Last week, I told you about the potential for the first fall front of the season, and the good news is that it's already passed through. Temperatures won't be noticeably cooler today, but those of us along...
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Tremé on Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the Tremé neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot and killed at the 2200 block of Dumaine Street around 7:10 p.m. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.
WDSU

JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested

WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
WDSU

2 dead and 1 injured in traffic accident in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. According to police, three individuals were in an accident at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court around 5:53 p.m. Two individuals were...
WDSU

Lafourche firefighters battle house fire in Cut Off

CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 responded to a house fire in Cut Off on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, firefighters were dispatched around noon. Firefighters were reportedly able to contain the fire quickly. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still...
WDSU

Algiers shooting kills a man Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening. According to NOPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Police say a man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
