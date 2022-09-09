Read full article on original website
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
NOPD's dancing horse, Ace, has died
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have announced that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing/second-line horse, has died. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will be a memorial service held by NOPD for Ace...
WDSU
Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
WDSU
African American Heritage Trail relaunched at Whitney Plantation in Edgard
EDGARD, La. — On Tuesday, there was a relaunch of the African American Heritage Trail in Louisiana. Much of the African American history in the state and across the country remains untold. State leaders said it is time we change that in moving forward. The event was held at...
WDSU
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
WDSU
Over a hundred of people out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entergy reports over 200 residents were out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday night. However, power has been restored. It has been reported the reason for the power outage is because there was a downed wire. The cause is under investigation.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
WDSU
Chalmette High School former student arrested, accused in fight
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old male Monday after an incident following school dismissal. Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies responded to a call around 3 p.m. at Chalmette High School in the main campus parking lot. When deputies arrived on the...
WDSU
'Gone through Hell': Families of workers on board Seacor wait for justice
NEW ORLEANS — Families of the deadly Seacor Power disaster are still desperate for closure after the horrific incident of the Seacor Power capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2021. There were 19 people on the Seacor Power ship when it capsized after venturing out into stormy...
WDSU
Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
WDSU
New Orleans S&WB responding to water line break in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has responded to a water line break in Mid-City on Tuesday. The water line break happened while crews were working on a joint infrastructure project near the 200 block of N. Carrollton. Crews assisted the contractors in closing down...
WDSU
New Orleans first fall cold front arrives
NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for that first taste of fall?. Last week, I told you about the potential for the first fall front of the season, and the good news is that it's already passed through. Temperatures won't be noticeably cooler today, but those of us along...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Tremé on Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the Tremé neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot and killed at the 2200 block of Dumaine Street around 7:10 p.m. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.
WDSU
JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested
WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
WDSU
New Orleans police found 86-year-old reported missing after reportedly leaving state with husband
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has found the missing 86-year-old woman. There is no update on her condition. Adis Smith was reported missing after leaving her home in a white Cadillac Escalade SUV with her husband on Aug. 23 around 4:30 p.m. The person who reported...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man shot on I-10 at Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and injured Tuesday morning at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, the shooting happened around 12:56 a.m. A man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.
WDSU
2 dead and 1 injured in traffic accident in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. According to police, three individuals were in an accident at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court around 5:53 p.m. Two individuals were...
WDSU
Lafourche firefighters battle house fire in Cut Off
CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 responded to a house fire in Cut Off on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, firefighters were dispatched around noon. Firefighters were reportedly able to contain the fire quickly. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still...
WDSU
Cardell Hayes will not face trial next week in shooting death of Will Smith
NEW ORLEANS — A man who admitted to shooting a former New Orleans Saints star will not start trial next week as scheduled. Cardell Hayes was set to face trial on Sept. 19 in the shooting death of Will Smith. Prosecutors asked for a delay, which was granted Monday.
WDSU
Algiers shooting kills a man Sunday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening. According to NOPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Police say a man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
