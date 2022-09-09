ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Georgia “Sam” Belle (Reif) Dryfoose

Georgia “Sam” Belle (Reif) Dryfoose, 80, of Brown County, IN beloved mother, sister, and dear friend passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at her home. She was born Aug. 24, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Edith Reif. Georgia graduated from the...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Letters to the editor for week of Sept. 14

1. The Founding Fathers repeatedly emphasized the separation of power between the church and the state. They believed in the necessity of each having their own identity. Religion is a more focused institution dealing with behavior and spiritual belief. In America every individual has the option of accepting religion. Religion promotes a better environment for a diversified country to work towards the common good. But the state and its governing power is a broader institution, defending the country and our freedom remains its top mandate. It also has the responsibility to govern in a fair and equitable way so that all of our institutions can remain stable.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Something to do for week of Sept. 13

Nancy Noel Exhibition and Sale — Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Photography by Kris Warning — Exhibit, Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Morning Storytime — Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, 10:30...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Government calendar for week of Sept. 13

Nashville Parking and Public Facilities Commission — 4:30 p.m., Town Hall, 200 Commercial St. and on Zoom, meeting ID: 823 9982 8760. Agenda includes approval of minutes from the Aug. 9 meeting; review food and beverage budget; and review security camera quotes. Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District Security Commission — 6...
NASHVILLE, IN

