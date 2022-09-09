Read full article on original website
Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’
NBC’s Keir Simmons and Kelly Cobiella, British Historian Andrew Roberts, Financial Times Editorial Board Chair Gillian Tett, and NBC Royal Commentator Daisy McAndrews join Andrea Mitchell as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes its way from Edinburgh to London to break down the significance of this “final farewell” to both the Queen and the Scottish people. Simmons explains, “I suspect that for the Queen herself, this would be the most poignant goodbye, because Scotland was the country that she loved the most. Cobiella reports from Edinburgh, “We saw people crammed onto highway overpasses, every single overpass we went by. People who are waiting, waiting to see her waiting to pay their respects, even from afar.” Sept. 13, 2022.
The queue to see the late queen’s coffin is 10 miles long. Here are 5 photos from a mourning country
Those in line can expect a wait time of at least eight-and-a-half hours, with not many opportunities to sit down. When is Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral? How long will Queen Elizabeth II lie in state? How can I pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II online?
Photos of Queen Elizabeth II's historic trips show she was the most-well-traveled monarch in history
The Queen of England began her reign in Kenya, traveled to 117 countries in her lifetime, and ended her reign in Scotland.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Trump ‘is putting the security of the U.S. at risk and he must be stopped.’
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joins Andrea Mitchell to with her reaction to the FBI seizing classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “He is putting the security of the United States at risk and he must be stopped. We need to keep these documents secure. Our government needs to be able to deal with them,” says Senator Warren. "This is what Donald Trump does. He puts Donald Trump first, and everyone else, literally including people who are out in the field whose lives could be at risk, all are subsidiary to Donald Trump.” She adds, “What's important is that we have a Department of Justice that without fear and without favor is going forward in its investigation.” Sept. 14, 2022.
A Network of Local Sheriffs is Helping to Spread the 'Big Lie'
They say they’re for the rule of law. They say they’re nonpartisan. But America’s so-called "constitutional sheriffs" are taking things into their own hands to serve one person, and one person only: Donald Trump. Reporter Jessica Pishko joins Mehdi to discuss these sheriffs and their threat to democracy.Sept. 13, 2022.
Trump lawyers: Mar-a-Lago scandal is a ‘document storage dispute’
It was Sen. Marco Rubio who helped get the ball rolling. Looking for a creative way to defend Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago scandal, the Florida Republican — who also happens to be the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee — told the NBC affiliate in Miami that the entire controversy should be seen as a “storage” issue.
‘Trump has attacked the institutions of civil society’: Expert on new Barr DOJ allegations
William Barr was the “chief architect” of Donald Trump’s politicization of the Department of Justice former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman alleges. Joy Reid and her panel discuss Berman’s allegations that Trump wanted Barr to put his thumb on the scales of justice and go after Trump's political rivals.Sept. 14, 2022.
Bill Gates on why AI will change everything and what we owe Africa | MSNBC Intv w/ Ari Melber
Microsoft co-founder and leading philanthropist Bill Gates discusses technology, the metaverse, AI, global poverty, world hunger, climate change and the release of his new Goalkeepers Report in this interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The in-depth, 2022 interview marks Gates' second appearance on "The Beat with Ari Melber." He previously joined the anchor for a 2021 MSNBC "Summit Series" interview, discussing poverty, tech, misinformation, health care, Gates' popularity in hip hop -- and his detailed warnings about preparing for the next pandemic. (That Beat interview went viral with over 3.5 million views.)Sept. 13, 2022.
How the woman who never expected to be Queen became a symbol of female leadership
As the world watched King Charles III ascend to the British throne this past week following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, her 70 years as the country’s longest-reigning monarch marks the end of an era and the beginning of one that may not see another Queen of England again.
Trump advisers fear DOJ probes more expansive than publicly known: report
Former President Trump's advisers fear that the DOJ probes are more expansive than publicly known, according to new Politico reporting. Jonathan Lemire discusses.Sept. 15, 2022.
Lawrence: Another one of Trump's lawyers is in very serious trouble
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains the legal trouble that Donald Trump’s lawyer could face after newly unredacted portions of the search warrant affidavit revealed FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 did not tell the truth about where classified documents were held at Mar-a-Lago and we also learned the FBI subpoenaed six months of surveillance video from Trump’s Florida home.Sept. 15, 2022.
Former U.S. attorney Berman reveals how Trump weaponized the DOJ
In his new book, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman details several instances when Donald Trump abused the power of the Department of Justice. “It was as bad as it looked. In fact, it was even worse,” says Chris Hayes. Sept. 14, 2022.
Russia in secret spent $300M to influence foreign elections, says U.S. official
Russia has secretly funneled more than $300M to foreign political parties since 2014 in an effort to influence elections in more than two dozen countries, according to a new U.S. intelligence review. Ret. Adm. James Stavridis joins Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 14, 2022.
'Catastrophic' disruption to railways tentatively averted with labor agreement
The White House has struck a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike that threatened massive disruption across the United States, President Joe Biden announced early Thursday.Sept. 15, 2022.
Transcript: The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, 9/12/22
The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas in the last week related to the actions of former President Donald Trump, his allies and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump spotted at his Virginia golf course after video of him on a flight to the DC area sparked a firestorm of speculation. The Senate Judiciary Committee announced it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney`s office to support the-then president and pursue his critics. Former President Trump`s lawyers and the Justice Department provided names for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a- Lago.
'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides
The New York Times reports on an intensifying January 6th federal probe with the Department of Justice issuing 40 new subpoenas to people close to Trump. The Times also reports on two Trump advisors having their phones seized as evidence. Legal experts Emily Bazelon and Maya Wiley join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber on “The Beat” for instant reaction and analysis on this breaking story.Sept. 13, 2022.
How Trump loyalists in the DOJ pushed prosecutors to protect 'Individual-1'
Rachel Maddow reads an excerpt from former U.S. attorney for SDNY Geoffrey Berman's new book, "Holding the Line," in which Berman describes the pressure from Trump acolytes at Main Justice to remove mentions of "Individual-1" from Michael Cohen's charging document, holding up any further investigations of the matter for months. Sept. 13, 2022.
Does Trump still have official docs he’s not supposed to have?
At this point, it’s tempting to think of Donald Trump’s scandal about classified documents as something that happened in the recent past: The former president effectively stole official materials, ignored appeals to return them, and allegedly obstructed the retrieval process. It’s why the FBI showed up at Mar-a-Lago with a court-approved search warrant.
Biden vows to combat ‘venom and violence’ of white supremacy
President also decries Trump’s reluctance to condemn rightwing racism at Charlottesville rally in 2017
FBI serves MyPillow’s Mike Lindell with search warrant
NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman discuss the MyPillow CEO and Big Lie promoter Mike Lindell being questioned by the FBI about his ties to a Colorado county election clerkSept. 14, 2022.
