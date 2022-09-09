Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joins Andrea Mitchell to with her reaction to the FBI seizing classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “He is putting the security of the United States at risk and he must be stopped. We need to keep these documents secure. Our government needs to be able to deal with them,” says Senator Warren. "This is what Donald Trump does. He puts Donald Trump first, and everyone else, literally including people who are out in the field whose lives could be at risk, all are subsidiary to Donald Trump.” She adds, “What's important is that we have a Department of Justice that without fear and without favor is going forward in its investigation.” Sept. 14, 2022.

