Ohio registered voters to receive absentee ballot applications

Editor’s note: This headline has been edited to clarify that what is being received in the mail is an application for an absentee ballot.

(WKBN) – Every registered voter in Ohio is getting an application for a mail-in absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s Office in Columbus.

The goal is to make the November election more accessible and reduce lines at the polls.

If you get more than one form, it is legal, but only return one.

“There’s a little confusion with people thinking that they have to vote that way, but that’s an option. So if you wanna vote an absentee ballot this year for November, fill out the application, send it back to the board and then those first ballots will go out the first week of October,” said Mahoning County Elections Director Tom McCabe.

Other options include early voting at the Board of Elections starting Oct. 12. The deadline to register to vote is the day before.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

