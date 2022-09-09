ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio registered voters to receive absentee ballot applications

By Lorie Barber, Gerry Ricciutti
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03g1WA_0hocGiEe00

Editor’s note: This headline has been edited to clarify that what is being received in the mail is an application for an absentee ballot.

(WKBN) – Every registered voter in Ohio is getting an application for a mail-in absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s Office in Columbus.

The goal is to make the November election more accessible and reduce lines at the polls.

Today: President arriving in Ohio for Intel groundbreaking

If you get more than one form, it is legal, but only return one.

“There’s a little confusion with people thinking that they have to vote that way, but that’s an option. So if you wanna vote an absentee ballot this year for November, fill out the application, send it back to the board and then those first ballots will go out the first week of October,” said Mahoning County Elections Director Tom McCabe.

Other options include early voting at the Board of Elections starting Oct. 12. The deadline to register to vote is the day before.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 13

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio law allowing guns in schools goes into effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — House Bill 99, which allows teachers to carry guns in their classrooms, is officially in effect. The bill, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine this past June, did not have bipartisan support: four Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against it. The law does not mean every teacher or school […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Intel groundbreaking; Election Day preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Ground broken for Ohio’s silicon heartland. President Joe Biden’s visit this week marked the start of construction of Ohio’s $20 billion Intel manufacturing plant, which is expected to solve the nation’s computer chip shortage while bringing an economic boom to the Buckeye state. “It’s really exciting,” […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State named a top university for LGBTQ+ students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A national organization dedicated to helping campuses foster accepting environments has ranked Ohio State University as one of the best colleges for LGBTQ+ students.  Campus Pride has named Ohio State in the annual “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students in the United States.” The list recognizes the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton has been ranked as the top 5 deadliest city in the United States, according to a recent report released by CBS News. The top 5 deadliest cities according to the report are:. 5. Dayton. 4. Detroit. 3. Birmingham. 1. St. Louis. In addition to...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Cooper Stadium redevelopment proposal headed to Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plans to redevelop Cooper Stadium are moving forward to Columbus City Council. Arshot, through the LLC Sparc Holding, wants to transform the former baseball stadium and the land around it into a mixed-use development, with apartments, outdoor event space and retail. The project was approved last week by the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance in dead heat for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, new poll finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Trump-endorsed venture capitalist and a sitting congressman are neck-and-neck in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate. With less than two months remaining until Ohioans select the Buckeye State’s next U.S. senator, a Suffolk University poll released Monday indicates Republican nominee J.D. Vance, 37, and Democratic contender U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, 49, are in a dead heat for the seat being vacated by Republican Rob Portman.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Two years of ‘torture’ for Koby Roush family

SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mccabe
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus leaders say approach to violent crime is working

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders said their new approach to tackling violent crime is working. This comes immediately after a weekend that saw eight shootings across the city. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and other officials talked about new violence reduction programs. The Columbus Violence Reduction program used data […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Metropolitan Library to update facilities plan in light of Intel, population growth expectations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is planning for how its physical facilities will serve the needs of Franklin County patrons over the next several decades of continued growth. CEO Patrick Losinski said the organization will spend the next several months working on an updated long-range plan that will take the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Absentee Ballot#Registered Voters#State S Office#The Board Of Elections#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Indianapolis homebuilder Onyx+East expanding to Columbus suburbs

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Indianapolis homebuilder is expanding into Central Ohio with developments in Lewis Center and near Upper Arlington. Onyx+East announced last week it would invest $200 million in these Central Ohio projects as well as others. The homebuilder plans to build 25 rental homes across Henderson Road from Upper […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City acts over no power, trash at Latitude Five25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After periods without power or hot water, no elevator service, flooding, and trash at Latitude Five25 Apartments, the city has taken its owners back to court. On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city filed multiple contempt motions against Paxe Latitude, owners of Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC4 Columbus

Township prepares to leverage growth from Intel development

JERSEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County township is preparing for potential growth when it comes to Intel and has passed legislation when it comes to future development. Some are worried about how that will impact the three school districts that are part of Jersey Township. Superintendents of Johnstown-Monroe and Licking Heights school districts […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy