Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 12, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Sept. 12:. On 09-06-22 a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle on Duginski Rd. and N. Mill St. in the Town of Merrill for a defective exhaust. Upon contacting the driver, a Wausau man, 38, he was found to have an open warrant through Walworth County. The subject was arrested for the warrant and also cited for operating on a suspended driver’s license.
Lincoln County 4-H program in jeopardy amid budget deficits
Lincoln County is battling a $1.2 million budget deficit. That puts some non-mandated programs on the chopping block. One of the programs that has been rumored to be on that block is the 4-H program. County officials reviewed potential cuts and asked the county's UW Extension program to trim $200,000...
UPDATE: Hwy. 52 reopens after utility emergency
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau that was closed Sunday due to low-hanging utility wires has since reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A notification from the DOT said Hwy. 52 from Jim Moore Creek Road to Firehouse Road was shut down for about five hours for safety reasons. The closure stretched from about 5:15 a.m. until about 10:25 a.m.
For more than 120 years, a mill operated in Park Falls. Now, the site is home to a crypto-mining operation.
For more than 40 years, John Tapplin worked at the paper mill in Park Falls. As a machine tender, Tapplin made paper along with hundreds of other employees for decades until the mill shut down for good last year. "The place was good to me over the years. I raised...
Swearingen's Al-Gen Dinner Club temporarily closes after kitchen fire
Swearingen’s Al-Gen Dinner Club in Rhinelander will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire burned the restaurant’s kitchen, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. Firefighters from the Rhinelander Fire Department, Pelican Fire and Rescue, and the Pine Lake Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8...
CashFORKids Fundraiser surpasses goal
Feed Our Rural Kids is thanking the Vilas County community for helping it surpass its fundraising goals last month. FORK held its annual CashFORKids fundraiser. This year’s goal was $25,000. FORK’s President Perry Pokrandt called it an ambitious goal, which made it that much grander when he learned they...
‘If you haven’t been to here lately, you haven’t been here’: Rhinelander District Library invites people see that changes during open house Tuesday
There’s been a lot of changes at the Rhinelander District Public Library recently. The pandemic has brought about many changes and with it a recent surge in people using its resources. “If you haven’t been to here lately, you haven’t been here,” said Library Director Virginia Robert....
First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.
