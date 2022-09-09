ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Connecticut Public

Watch live: Connecticut trial determining how much Alex Jones should pay Sandy Hook families

Update: Sept. 13, 2022 at 4:51 p.m. An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school -- a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the first witness to testify Tuesday as Connecticut jury began hearing arguments in a trial to decide how much money Jones owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown didn’t happen.
NEWTOWN, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

