Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Candidates for Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester state Senate seat highlight experience
There are five contested races this fall for the state House of Representatives in districts that include western Massachusetts. In the state Senate, there are four. One of them is the Hampshire, Hampden and Worcester district. The new district was redrawn after the 2020 Census and includes all or part...
Tour de Greylock bike ride, designed to draw tourists to northern Berkshire towns, is canceled
The Lanesborough, Massachusetts, economic development committee has canceled a 41-mile bike tour around Mount Greylock, scheduled for later this month. The first annual Tour de Greylock would have circled the base of the highest mountain in the state. The goal was to draw more tourists to the town and surrounding area.
After losing Democratic primary, western Massachusetts sheriff candidate launches write-in campaign
A contender for Hampshire County sheriff, who lost in the Democratic Primary last week, said she's staying in the race as a write-in candidate. Yvonne Gittelson trailed incumbent Sheriff Patrick Cahillane by more than 20 points. She received under 27% of the vote to his 48%. She used to work...
Watch live: Connecticut trial determining how much Alex Jones should pay Sandy Hook families
Update: Sept. 13, 2022 at 4:51 p.m. An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school -- a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the first witness to testify Tuesday as Connecticut jury began hearing arguments in a trial to decide how much money Jones owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown didn’t happen.
Waterbury native Sheryl Lee Ralph steals the show at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
It was one of those moments that turns an awards show into something special. At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Show Monday night actress Sheryl Lee Ralph came to the podium to accept her Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Ralph won the award for her role as Barbara Howard in the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”
Hartford rapper joins classical music ensemble for live performance celebrating city
People seem to love musical crossovers. Think the Dixie Chicks covering Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” or the Beatles performing “Till There Was You” from the musical “The Music Man.”. In popular music, it’s not unusual for a rap artist to collaborate with a heavy metal...
After a limited amount of summer rainfall, orchards predict an abundance of small apples
As most of the state continues to see moderate to severe drought levels, there were some questions about how that might affect crops. But at Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford, preparation has been key for these situations. “Just like we need food and water as humans, it’s the same. It...
Las Vegas Aces beat Connecticut Sun 85-71, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces are now one victory away from the franchise’s first championship...
