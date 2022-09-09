ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Buying a Gun in New York is Now More Traceable Than Ever

The change is another step in addressing gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of people who intend harm. I think we can all agree that we don't want guns in the hands of people that have bad intentions, right? We've all read the tragic mass shooting stories over the years, and after something tragic happens a lot of us ask the same question, "how did that person get the gun?"
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

This Is #1 Most Stolen Vehicle In New York State

Do you drive the most stolen car in New York State? You could be driving the vehicle that landed in the top spot on New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels' list, which ranks the most stolen cars of the year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau put together the list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state based on data it analyzed. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Pa Turnpike#Unpaid Collected Tolls#The Associated Press#The Turnpike Commission#The Associate Press#Legislature#The Pa State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
98.1 The Hawk

New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation

After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
TRAVEL
98.1 The Hawk

Step Inside Upstate New York’s Only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum [PHOTOS]

Located inside an absolutely beautiful and fully restored historic old City Hall in Corning is The Rockwell Museum, Upstate New York's only Smithsonian Affiliate. The Rockwell Museum holds the distinction of currently being Upstate New York’s only Smithsonian Affiliate and houses an outstanding collection of Western and Native American art. Although the museum is on the smaller side, it is packed with world-class art that isn’t often found in small towns such as Corning.
CORNING, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy