The Hike-Worthy Tallest Points In Each Southern Tier County
Last weekend, I had a conversation with a friend of mine that was visiting from Florida. He's originally from here and he told me that the one thing that he misses about New York are the hills and the beautiful scenery...especially in the Fall. Since then, I've begun to look...
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Buying a Gun in New York is Now More Traceable Than Ever
The change is another step in addressing gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of people who intend harm. I think we can all agree that we don't want guns in the hands of people that have bad intentions, right? We've all read the tragic mass shooting stories over the years, and after something tragic happens a lot of us ask the same question, "how did that person get the gun?"
This Is #1 Most Stolen Vehicle In New York State
Do you drive the most stolen car in New York State? You could be driving the vehicle that landed in the top spot on New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels' list, which ranks the most stolen cars of the year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau put together the list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state based on data it analyzed. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
Amazon Driver Becomes Hero in NY After Rescuing Family From Burning Building
Meet Kevin. He's an Amazon driver in New York who has become a hero after saving a family from a house fire. Kevin Rivera was just finishing making deliveries on Saturday, September 10 when he noticed flames coming from a home in Nassau County. He saw a woman, a baby, and several others inside the house, who were unaware of the fire.
New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Being Turned Into Electric Energy
According to a report from The Daily Star, the massive 800-pound butter sculpture featured at this year's New York State Fair will be recycled and converted into electric energy. According to the report, Noblehurst Farms in western New York will combine the broken down butter sculpture with other food waste...
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
New York Retail Workers Share What They Wish Customers Knew
In the state of New York, there are 945,000 people who get up every day and head to one of more than 78,000 establishments where they work as retail workers. That's nearly a million people in the state of New York who are working retail jobs. The retail industry in...
Is It Illegal To Make A Citizen’s Arrest In New York State?
Can an ordinary person legally arrest another person in New York State? Let's take a look at what the law says about it in New York State. A citizen's arrest is an arrest made by a private citizen – that is, a person who is not acting as a sworn law-enforcement official.
Unseasonably Hot Fall For New York And Pennsylvania?
We can't complain it was a wet summer this year (2022.) It seems to be a theme for several recent summers, and we wished for dryer conditions. Well, we got what we wished for, but probably more than we had bargained for. A part of my lawn is still brown...
Is This A Dancing Bug? What’s With The White Fuzz On Trees In NY
Looks may be deceiving, but that stuff on your tree isn't just white wool blowing in the wind. If you've walked through your backyard or into the woods, you've probably seen these little white fluffy things before. Many might think its fur, feathers or even mold, but it's none of these.
This Upstate New York Man Duped Britain and the World
He walked around all chummy in tweed caps, a supposed “expert” on everything relating to the British royal family when he was just a boy from Upstate New York. A boy who literally duped the world. Thomas James Mace-Archer-Mills was born Thomas James Muscatello on August 18, 1979,...
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation
After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
Step Inside Upstate New York’s Only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum [PHOTOS]
Located inside an absolutely beautiful and fully restored historic old City Hall in Corning is The Rockwell Museum, Upstate New York's only Smithsonian Affiliate. The Rockwell Museum holds the distinction of currently being Upstate New York’s only Smithsonian Affiliate and houses an outstanding collection of Western and Native American art. Although the museum is on the smaller side, it is packed with world-class art that isn’t often found in small towns such as Corning.
Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II Dead at...
WATCH: See How New York Forest Rangers Fought The Napanoch Point Fire From The Skies
We see it on TV all the time in California, the wild fires that are completely out of control. Helicopters would fly over head and drop water onto the trees and the ground. I've always wondered how they did it. Then it happened closer to home and it really got...
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
12 Stunning Southern Tier Vintage Cars You Can Find On Facebook Marketplace
There's something about a classic car or truck. So many vehicles from years past were truly magnificent machines on four wheels. Most ended up being junked, but as you can see everywhere in the USA, restored vehicles dating back to when they first started rolling out of the assembly plants.
