Canton, Pa. — A Bradford County man faces a slew of charges that include aggravated assault on a minor and using a dead relative’s EBT card to make multiple purchases throughout the month of July in 2021. It all started when an employee with the Office of the State Inspector General investigated a tip regarding a man using the EBT card of a deceased woman. An investigation showed Shawn Michael Miller, 44, of Canton used the card seven times after a relative passed away on...

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO