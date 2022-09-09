Read full article on original website
Man caught in Montoursville Walmart parking lot with items stolen from Bradford County home
Bradford County, Pa. — A checkbook and other stolen items from a theft in Bradford County were discovered in a stolen car at a Walmart parking lot in Lycoming County, police say. A Leroy Township homeowner called police on June 8 after discovering items in her house had been taken. The homeowner and her son believed the items had been taken sometime between May 27-29. The items that went missing...
Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly entering a gas station and stealing $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at a Citgo gas station on the 90 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:23 a.m. […]
WOLF
Police: Homeless man arrested after stabbing street sweeper
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A homeless man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing a street sweeper on Friday. Officials say that 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver about personal property left in the parking lot of Mount Pocono Plaza when he jumped into the street sweeper through an open window and began stabbing the driver.
WOLF
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving infants on sidewalk while shoplifting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police have charged a woman with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and retail theft after they say she attempted to steal from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk at the time. According to Kingston Police, officers were...
New details in shots fired investigation in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are looking for the people they say shot at a number of cars in the city. Here's what we know so far. Around 8:15 Saturday night, police responded to shots fired at Weston Field. There was damage to the main field house and two...
WOLF
Shickshinny man charged with firing gun at ex-wife and her husband
UNION TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Shickshinny man was arrested in Union Township on Saturday for allegedly firing a gun at his ex-wife and her husband. According to State Police, troopers were called to the 60 block of Reyburn Road just after 9 AM for a report of a female caller being shot at by her ex-husband.
BUnow
Police Seek Man in Early Morning Downtown Shooting
Early Sunday morning on September 11, 2022, Bloomsburg Police responded to a call from Capitol Bar and Grill, located on 48 East Main Street, after two males threatened to shoot up the bar. The two men identified by police as Kenneth Meeker and Manuel Santos had been banned from the...
Animal cruelty charges dismissed against city official
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case Tuesday, according to the Times Leader. Back in August, a witness told police that she recorded a video of a man, later identified as Snyder, 46, kicking, hitting, and pulling his dogs on August 4, as stated […]
Bradford County man charged with aggravated assault, fraud
Canton, Pa. — A Bradford County man faces a slew of charges that include aggravated assault on a minor and using a dead relative’s EBT card to make multiple purchases throughout the month of July in 2021. It all started when an employee with the Office of the State Inspector General investigated a tip regarding a man using the EBT card of a deceased woman. An investigation showed Shawn Michael Miller, 44, of Canton used the card seven times after a relative passed away on...
Woman charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI related
HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence (DUI). According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 32-year-old, Jade Stauffer, of Honesdale was charged on Monday in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, also from Honesdale. PSP says on Thursday, August […]
Two men wanted in alleged bar fight shooting
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two men who they say are involved in a shooting that started out as a bar fight early Sunday that left one man injured. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, around 12:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Capitol Bar in the 40 block of […]
Man accused of having loaded gun near child, drugs in underwear
HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A previously convicted felon was arrested and faces several charges for allegedly endangering the welfare of children and drug possession. According to officials, Hughestown police conducted a traffic stop on Margius Soffner, age 27, around 9:48 p.m. on September 9. According to the affidavit, Soffner had just picked up his six-year-old […]
Man dead after shooting in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting over the weekend in Luzerne County. Police say they responded to a call for shots fired early Saturday morning outside Leonardo's Club along Main Street in Kingston. Thirty-eight-year-old Peter McCoy of Wilkes-Barre was hit. He later died at a...
Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting
SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
Police chase one of two minors driving in stolen car
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police say they ended up on a foot chase Sunday evening, after pursuing one of two individuals in a stolen vehicle. According to the Scranton Police Department, a previously reported stolen, silver, Toyota Camry was spotted at the Turkey Hill Gas Station on Mulberry Street, just before 4:00 p.m. […]
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after 2019 rampage
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man police said was involved in a 2019 rampage through Scranton has pled guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. Detectives said Zodi Oprisko opened fire on a vehicle while traveling on I-84 on April 25, 2019, and several hours later, he held his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot a […]
WOLF
Juvenile arrested for alleged threats made against school district via social media
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A student from the North Schuylkill School District is facing charges after officials say they made a threat toward the district via a social media post last week. According to a release by the District, last Friday, the North Schuylkill School District was notified...
Former councilman facing theft, forgery charges in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Joseph McDonald resigned from Carbondale city council last month, and on Monday morning, he turned himself in to face charges of theft and forgery in Lackawanna County. Besides serving on Carbondale City Council, Joseph McDonald had been the store manager of Mr. B's Tobacco Shop in...
Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA
An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
