Brutus, MI

Inside The Kitchen: Red Hot Best Winner Rusty Saw North Smokehouse in Brutus

By Lauren Scafidi
 4 days ago

Rusty Saw North Smokehouse opened in Brutus in January of 2021.

Kitchen manager Cole Cherrett says the meat is smoked up to 16 hours.

“Cherry and oak,” Cherrett said. “So it’s a good flavor for the meat.”

Perfect by itself, but even tastier when built into one of their mouthwatering creations, like this masterpiece cook James Dicksee is working on.

“You know that cheese on top, then the other layer on top of that,” he said. “We will throw this on top and just like that, that’s your rancheros.”

Owner Kristin Hasse says they wanted to incorporate barbecue into their breakfast.

“It’s the cumin and the spices, and we just give it a little southwest flair, and it’s barbecue,” said Hasse.

Hasse is the one who came up with the ‘She’s Gone Mad’ dish.

It starts with a waffle, then pulled pork, chicken tenders, house made mac and house-made spicy syrup.

“They told me nobody would order it and that’s why we called it ‘She’s Gone Mad’ and it’s one of our biggest sellers,” Hasse said.

The atmosphere welcomes everything from date night to family dinner and everything in between.

“Their pizza is really good and it’s what I always personally get,” said Samantha Fairburn, who has been coming in since they opened.

All the toppings you see, meat, cheese and veggies are smoked.

“The brick oven fire is amazing, it is crispy, like perfectly cooked pizza and it’s delicious,” said Fairburn.

And the icing on the homemade carrot cake, they just won My North’s Red Hot Best award for Best Restaurant in the Petoskey, Harbor Springs and Straits region.

“We were pretty overwhelmed, it was an honor enough just to be nominated, but to actually win the category was pretty exciting for us,” said Hasse.

“They are very well deserved, they definitely have put in the effort to receive such a high esteemed award, it’s awesome to see,” Fairburn said.

If you’d like to visit, you can find the restaurant at 3459 US Highway 31 in Brutus. You can also call them at 231-529-6574.

