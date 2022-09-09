Read full article on original website
Why Oracle Stock (NYSE:ORCL) is Attractive Despite Mixed Q1-2023 Results
Oracle saw slight gains in the after-hours sessions despite mixed Fiscal Q1-2023 results. In addition, the company’s sheer diversity in its product line and industry focus should effectively see it through hard times. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is one of the biggest names around in computer technology, offering up an...
Looking for Dividends? Catch These Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
BCE (BCE) Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)
What’s Behind Twilio Stock’s (NYSE:TWLO) Volatile Price Action Today?
Twilio lands some positive coverage from KeyBanc, but a combination of factors from hacking to unsustainable spending threatens to sink this company before it can swim. Macro headwinds are also placing lots of pressure on the company today. It has been a volatile day for communications company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO)....
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) Drops Following Planned Public Offering
Shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) dropped in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of 13.3 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase at a combined public offering price of $1.50 per share, together with the warrants, for gross proceeds of around $20 million.
Here’s Why Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) Stock Is Racing Ahead
Planet Labs delivered strong Q2 performance and raised its full-year revenue outlook, giving its shares a significant boost. Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock, which has traded mostly sideways throughout this year, is surging ahead during the pre-market session on Tuesday. Strong Q2 revenue growth and full-year guidance raise are behind the spike in PL stock. Further, strong margin expansion is a positive.
Is Penny Stock SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) a Good Buy?
Penny stock SurgePays sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has stellar upside potential. Investors can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to narrow down on penny stocks that are more likely to outperform the broader market than others. Using the tool, we have zeroed in on Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG). This penny stock has earned an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks with a significant upside potential (based on analysts’ average price target), making it an attractive bet at current levels.
Chargepoint vs. Volta: Which EV Stock Is a Better Buy?
Following the IRA act, the Wall Street community is now even more bullish on the EV space. In this article, we will understand which EV stock could be a great buying opportunity for prospective investors. There is no denying the fact that the IRA act, which has several provisions of...
What’s Behind the Rally in Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock?
Asana stock continues to rise on the back of its stellar Q2 performance and availability of funding to support future growth. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock has rallied over 58% since its better-than-expected Q2 results last week. A stellar quarterly show, continued momentum in its business, and a $350 million private placement by its CEO, Dustin Moskovitz, are behind this rally.
ASML vs. AMAT: Which Semiconductor Stock Is a Better Buy?
Even though the semiconductor industry is suffering from supply chain bottlenecks, its prospects look very strong on the back of growth initiatives undertaken by companies and the U.S. government to boost the production of chips. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) are the two semiconductors companies in...
Why GameStop Stock (NYSE:GME) Remains a Newbie Investment
Fading meme-stock popularity has weighed down GME stock. Moreover, despite the company looking to make a comeback, its recently-released results have shown a growing quarterly loss. GameStop’s (NYSE: GME) fundamentals continue to paint a sordid picture of its future. The popular meme stock just can’t catch a break as investors...
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Rises on Wedbush Upgrade
Shares of cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions provider Telos Corp. (NASDAQ:TLS) are surging today after the stock received a rating upgrade from Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. The analyst upped the rating on the stock to a Buy from a Hold while also increasing the price target to $15 from...
Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) shares rise
Adore Beauty shares surged, recovering some of the company’s heavy losses sustained so far this year. Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) shares rose more than 6% to trade around $AU1.80 of September 12. Adore Beauty is an online beauty products retailer. It sells cosmetics, makeups, skincare, and hair products. The...
Why Is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Trending Lower?
Shares of Peloton Interactive declined about 2% following news that its two Co-Founders and another top-level executive decided to leave the fitness company. Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were trending almost 2% down during the extended trading session on September 12 after the company announced that its Co-Founders, Executive Chairman John Foley and Chief Legal Officer Hisao Kushi, were resigning from their respective roles. Peloton’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Cornils, is also leaving the company this month.
Why are ASX metals and mining shares soaring?
ASX metals and mining shares have continued to draw investors. Lithium producers are particular favourites, as investors seek exposure to electric vehicle and renewable energy markets. Investors are showing strong appetite for Australian metals and mining stocks. That can be seen from the S&P/ASX 300 Metals and Mining Index’s strong...
‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider
Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Charms Investors with Buyout Deal, Dividend Increase
Topaz Energy stock surged 5.9% on September 12 as investors were pleased with the company’s decision to boost its Clearwater royalty acreage through the Deltastream deal. Adding to investors’ optimism about TPZ stock, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 7%. Canadian royalty and energy infrastructure company Topaz...
Hydropower is Out; Coal and Battery Power are In. Check Out BTU, ARCH, and RUN Stocks
Droughts, along with persistent heat waves across several countries, have impacted the supply of hydropower. This has led to increased demand for coal and battery storage systems. We’ll discuss how two coal producers and a solar battery company are benefiting from the hydropower shortage. Rising fuel costs triggered by...
Why Did Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Skyrocket Yesterday?
Ventyx Biosciences stock skyrocketed yesterday after positive news came from the no-boxed approval of its competitor’s Sotyktu drug. The approval portends huge success and revenue growth opportunities for Ventyx’s own Sotyktu drug. Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Ventyx Biosciences saw its shares skyrocket to a new 52-week high of $41.29...
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday September 14: What You Need to Know
Australian shares tumble, after a plunge on Wall Street; with the U.S. market anticipating aggressive interest rates rises to come. Australian shares have tumbled, wiping around $AU60 billion dollars off the ASX at close of trade. The local market plunge was brought on by sharp declines on Wall Street, after...
Why Twitter Stock (NYSE:TWTR) is Rising While the Market is Falling
Social media company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is one of the only S&P 500 (SPX) stocks in the green today, currently up over 2%, while the SPX is down 3.2%. This is because Twitter shareholders voted in favor of selling the company to Elon Musk for $44 billion. With Twitter’s market...
