Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Joker 2 Adds Maze Runner's Jacob Lofland Cast In Central Arkham Asylum Role - Report
Jacob Lofland (Aris in the Maze Runner franchise, Kendall Crowe in Justified) has become the latest addition in Joker: Folie à Deux's growing cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lofland will play an inmate at Arkham Asylum who will somehow be central to the plot and "develops a relationship with Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker."
Gamespot
Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League - Wonder Woman #1 - Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Wonder Woman; The Martian Squidhunter
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost...until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire...while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. As Wonder Woman begins a new chapter in her life, Pariah has uprooted her to a reality he controls—how will the Amazon Princess adapt?
Gamespot
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
Gamespot
The Jurassic League #5
Darkseid has revealed himself, and the entire world trembles beneath his might. Can even the newly assembled Jurassic League stand a chance against this ankylosaur antagonist and his Legion of Doomasauria?. Experience this prehistoric penultimate chapter to find out!
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Halo Season 1 Release Date And Special Features Revealed
Season 1 of Paramount+'s Halo TV series will be available for home video release November 15 in limited-edition 4K UHD steelbook, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. IGN was first to report. After nearly a decade, the Halo television series debuted earlier this year--and even before the first episode aired, Paramount...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer Revealed Alongside Special Edition DualSense Controller
God of War: Ragnarok is surely at the forefront of many minds with its November launch date approaching fast, and knowing that, Sony decided to build further hype during its State of Play with a new gameplay trailer. Mixing in cinematic moments, such as basically everyone questioning Kratos' judgment, including himself, we also get an extended look at the game's combat systems and incredible-looking environments.
Gamespot
Batman vs. Robin
Spinning out of the occasions of both Batman / Superman: World’s Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of many single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!
Gamespot
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Announcement Trailer
As the seasons go by, players will find their lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up. Will their child carry on the family’s farm legacy or find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Future State: Gotham
It's Bruce Wayne versus Jace Fox versus Dick Grayson vs. Damian Wayne versus Hush for the right to call themselves Batman! While Jason Todd and Hunter Panic face off against Oracle and Talia! And whoever wins must face the return of a sinister evil that wants to destroy all of Gotham City! Don't expect everyone to survive this!
Gamespot
Chadwick Boseman Inducted As Disney Legend During This Year's D23 Expo
Joining former co-star Robert Downey, Jr, as well as Black Panther co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Chadwick Boseman is now an official Disney Legend. Presented annually at Disney's D23 Expo, the award is a hall of fame program that is awarded to those who have heavily contributed to the Walt Disney Company.
Gamespot
I Am Batman #13 - The Right Question Part 2
Batman and the Question's investigation into Anarky's murder puts them directly in the crosshairs of a rogue police unit set up to deal with the "radical" activist, and which is willing to kill to keep their secrets. At the same time, as she watches a friend being lured back into...
Gamespot
Fall Guys - Space Launch
To celebrate our upcoming new Season ‘Satellite Scramble’, we sent a brave bean to space to debut our new Season Cinematic Trailer amongst the cosmos! Fall Guys Season 2 - Satellite Scramble available Sep 15th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
The Apothecary Diaries #6 - Volume 6
Maomao has proven her worth to the denizens of the palace time and time again, but she's got her work cut out for her on this occasion!. When the ever luminous Jinshi asks for Maomao's help in disguising himself to take care of business outside the palace walls, Maomao must dig deep to mar her employer's heavenly charms! And to make the ploy believable, Maomao herself is roped in to a spot of theater as Jinshi's companion.
Comments / 0