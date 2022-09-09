ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Father, son arrested on weapons charges in Merced, police say

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2A9p_0hocFANr00

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE )  – Randy Tyler, 62, and Jimmy Cheatham, 19 were arrested for weapons charges after a search warrant was served at a home in Merced, according to Merced Police officers.

Police say the two men are father and son. On Thursday night around 10:00 p.m., Police say they contacted Tyler near the 500 block of E. Main Street.

Officers say Tyler was arrested on a felony warrant issued out of Fresno County. Cheatham was detained during the investigation, police say.

According to officers, they served a search warrant at Tyler’s and Cheatham’s house near 12th Street.

At the home, officers say they located an AR-15 pistol, ammunition, methamphetamine, and several pounds of processed marijuana.

Police say both men were arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for weapons charges. Tyler was also arrested for drugs, in addition to the felony warrant.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Brian Laguna at 209-388-7709.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 5

Related
crimevoice.com

Merced robbery suspect also accused of shooting at clerk

Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page. “MERCED- James Cummings (34) has been arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On Sunday, September 4th, 2022, at 2:06 AM, officers responded to 7-Eleven at 1810 R...
MERCED, CA
crimevoice.com

Merced PD gang unit serves search warrant, arrests two

Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9-3-22, at approximately 3:15 PM, Merced Police Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Wickson Place in Merced. As Officers served the search warrant, they located approximately 90 grams of Fentanyl and approximately $21,000 in cash.
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for helping suspect in 8-year-old’s death hide, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven months to the day that an 8-year-old girl went missing, the Merced Police Department announced the arrest of a second suspect accused of her homicide. 8-year-old Sophia Mason was reported missing to the Hayward Police Department on February 10. One month later, officials said her body was discovered inside […]
MERCED, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested in connection to alleged armed robbery in Turlock

Turlock police have announced the arrest of an armed robbery suspect following an extensive investigation. Police began investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the morning of August 23, in which a woman allegedly entered a business on Lander Avenue, wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, and later fled in a gold SUV.
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Fresno man accused of fatally shooting neighbor

Above: Christopher Turner booking photo | Fresno PD. Fresno police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man. On the morning of Saturday, August 27, police found 73-year-old Robert Torres lying on the ground in the area of Orchard and Yale Avenues. Torres had reportedly sustained several gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless.  Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno drive-by, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a drive-by shooting last Friday night was identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on September 9, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Fresno police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 3800 block of East Hamilton Avenue. Upon arrival they located 40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez suffering […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Cheatham
ABC10

1 still sought after alleged gang-motivated stabbing in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two men are behind bars and one other are on the run after an alleged gang-motivated stabbing in Turlock. Turlock Police Department said the stabbing happened Friday at Lander and Bernell avenues just after 8:15 a.m. A 28-year-old Hispanic man was found stabbed in the area and taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died. He was later identified as David Gomez Mendoza, 28 of Modesto.
TURLOCK, CA
thesungazette.com

Police find leading suspect in homicide case

TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
TULARE, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man, Manteca Police say

MANTECA, Calif. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Manteca Sunday morning has been arrested, officials with the Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Edward Young Jr. allegedly shot a man in the 200 block...
MANTECA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Marijuana#Merced Police#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Man arrested after shooting victim in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of N. Main Street early Sunday morning. According to police, the victim was shot once by 33 year old Edward Lamar Young Jr. The reason behind the attack, is still unknown. When officers arrived on the scene […]
MANTECA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officers honored for rescuing boy from Atwater canal

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Atwater police officers were recognized for their efforts to save a child who was trapped in a canal last week On Friday, officials said Officer Lee and Officer Salazar were waved down by a father as he was trying to find his young child who had run away from their […]
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New details revealed in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A new Merced police report is revealing new details about the homicide investigation regarding the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason was found dead in a Merced home in March. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges. A mountain of stuffed […]
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County

Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Monica Acevedo Injured in Fatal Collision on Whitmore Avenue [Hughson, CA]

Three-Vehicle Crash near Waring Road Left Denair Man Dead. The deadly crash occurred around 3:31 p.m., just east of Waring Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2014 Nissan on Whitmore drifted into the westbound lane and directly into the path of a 2006 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Avelino Araiza. The Nissan spun out directly behind the Ford and into the path of a Toyota driven by 47-year-old Acevedo of Hughson.
HUGHSON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy