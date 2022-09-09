Father, son arrested on weapons charges in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Randy Tyler, 62, and Jimmy Cheatham, 19 were arrested for weapons charges after a search warrant was served at a home in Merced, according to Merced Police officers.

Police say the two men are father and son. On Thursday night around 10:00 p.m., Police say they contacted Tyler near the 500 block of E. Main Street.

Officers say Tyler was arrested on a felony warrant issued out of Fresno County. Cheatham was detained during the investigation, police say.

According to officers, they served a search warrant at Tyler’s and Cheatham’s house near 12th Street.

At the home, officers say they located an AR-15 pistol, ammunition, methamphetamine, and several pounds of processed marijuana.

Police say both men were arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for weapons charges. Tyler was also arrested for drugs, in addition to the felony warrant.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Brian Laguna at 209-388-7709.

