Hope you have got some sensible shoes on because I am about to take you on a hike up a hill I am prepared to die on. Ready? Here we go: anyone who uses the word “humbled” when they really mean “honoured” ought to be immediately thrown into solitary confinement and not allowed out until they have read a dictionary.
Ever since we met June Osborne in season one of The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s unrelentingly dark adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, hers has been a life of unbroken tragedy. Her daughters were abducted. Her husband was missing and maybe even dead. She spent years in sex slavery before making a gruelling escape to Canada.How cathartic it was, then, to see her finally exact revenge during season four’s brutal denouement. June chases Commander Fred Waterford into the woods, where she and a group of refugee handmaids tear her former captor to pieces. June bites his face and severs his finger,...
The TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's famous dystopian novel, The Handmaid's Tale, has returned for its penultimate fifth season. Elisabeth Moss takes up her role as June, alongside Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia and Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford. With free streaming options available for the critically acclaimed series, follow our guide on how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online from anywhere across the globe and find out what time it's on wherever you are.
