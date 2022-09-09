ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberport, WV

WVNews

Jackie Joe Ewart

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackie Joe Ewart, 91, of Good Hope, passed away Sunday, Septem…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lockwood will oversee Grafton and Preston hospitals

MORGANTOWN – Grafton City Hospital, an affiliate of Mon Health System, has announced that Melissa Lockwood, chief administrative officer of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, has assumed CAO duties for both facilities. Kevin Gessler, the previous chief administrative officer for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances for...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Brandan Bays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 28-year-old Bridgeport woman is headed to prison for 3-20 ye…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Order of the Rhododendron inducts 25th class

KINGWOOD — For 25 years, the McGrew Society has honored local students who excelled on the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe test and their West Virginia studies teachers. On Saturday, nine more students were inducted into the Order of the Rhododendron, joining 275 other Preston County students who have earned the honor. Though they are high school freshmen now, they were in middle school when they took the Golden Horseshoe test, which assesses their knowledge of West Virginia history.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) County Club recognizes club champions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Country Club’s course will continue to welcome golfers to the links through October or November, depending on the weather, but champions were crowned in July and August. “There were championships for all ages,” Club golf professional Michael Gervais said. “These were...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

‘Losing stinks,' says Brown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is no joy in Mountaineerland for West Virginia is 0-2. From coach Neal Brown down through the players and also the fans, there is dissatisfaction with the start to the 2022 football season following losses to Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (54-42 in overtime).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Safety Fair held in Jane Lew

The eighth annual Jane Lew Lions Club Safety Fair was held at Jane Lew Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Children, adults, and families were able to take part in various activities hosted by Mon Health SJMH, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Schools Transportation, United Way, Lewis County Extension Office, and the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

ATC

ROWLESBURG — A candle lighting ceremony will be held 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Rowlesburg Park pavilion in recognition of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. If you or someone you know is a relative or a friend of a murder victim, contact Preston County Victim Advocate Stacy Greaser at 304-329-1885 or sgreaser@prestoncountywv.gov so your loved one can be remembered at this event. Friends and families are encouraged to attend and light a candle in honor of their loved ones.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont sweeps soccer doubleheader at Lincoln

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night in which both of the Lincoln-East Fairmont soccer games were scoreless at the half, the Bees scored in the second half of both contests. In the boys game, the Bees tallied four unanswered goals in the second half of their 4-0...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Tenth Annual Gun Bash scheduled for October 8

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department is currently selling tickets for their annual Gun Bash to be held Oct. 8 at Stonewall Resort. This is their biggest fundraiser and tickets are going fast. “They’re getting limited,” Chief Jimmy Suttle said.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Historic sites will be open Sunday

KINGWOOD — Learning about Preston County life in earlier centuries on Sunday, Sept. 18 can be easy and fun. On Preston County History Day, you may be surprised what you can learn at Arthurdale Heritage, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, 1-4 p.m.; McGrew House in Kingwood, 1-3 p.m.; the Szilagyi Center museums in Rowlesburg 1-4 p.m.; the History House Museum in Terra Alta, 1-4 p.m.; and the Tunnelton Train Depot from 1-3 p.m.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Whitacre named to Big South Honor Roll

RADFORD, Va. (WV News) — Zackary Whitacre from Ridgeley, West Virginia, has been named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll. Whitacre plays baseball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 3.21 GPA.
RADFORD, VA
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council speaks out against Amendment 2

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council members on Tuesday evening voiced their opposition to Amendment 2, which is a statewide referendum on the general election ballot that, if passed, would give the state Legislature authority over a portion of local taxes. “This will be on the ballot...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Hope Gas carries on tradition of giving back at 4-H Foundation Youth Center

Sixteen volunteers from Hope Gas, Inc. spent Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Lewis County 4-H Foundation Youth Center in Jane Lew working on landscaping projects. In a statement released by Christine Mitchell, External Affairs for Hope Gas, she said she thought it is a new name, but it is the same great people with the same great work ethic and same great community involvement.
JANE LEW, WV

