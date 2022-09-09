Read full article on original website
WVNews
Jackie Joe Ewart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackie Joe Ewart, 91, of Good Hope, passed away Sunday, Septem…
WVNews
Lockwood will oversee Grafton and Preston hospitals
MORGANTOWN – Grafton City Hospital, an affiliate of Mon Health System, has announced that Melissa Lockwood, chief administrative officer of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, has assumed CAO duties for both facilities. Kevin Gessler, the previous chief administrative officer for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances for...
WVNews
Spatafore resigns from Clarksburg (West Virginia) Sanitary Board after nearly 50 years
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Many improvements and changes have occurred in the city of Clarksburg over the past 50 years, and through most of it, Joseph Spatafore remained a steadfast member of the Clarksburg Sanitary Board. Spatafore, who is known as “Jobey,” stepped down from the post during...
WVNews
Brandan Bays
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 28-year-old Bridgeport woman is headed to prison for 3-20 ye…
WVNews
Order of the Rhododendron inducts 25th class
KINGWOOD — For 25 years, the McGrew Society has honored local students who excelled on the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe test and their West Virginia studies teachers. On Saturday, nine more students were inducted into the Order of the Rhododendron, joining 275 other Preston County students who have earned the honor. Though they are high school freshmen now, they were in middle school when they took the Golden Horseshoe test, which assesses their knowledge of West Virginia history.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) County Club recognizes club champions
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Country Club’s course will continue to welcome golfers to the links through October or November, depending on the weather, but champions were crowned in July and August. “There were championships for all ages,” Club golf professional Michael Gervais said. “These were...
WVNews
‘Losing stinks,' says Brown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is no joy in Mountaineerland for West Virginia is 0-2. From coach Neal Brown down through the players and also the fans, there is dissatisfaction with the start to the 2022 football season following losses to Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (54-42 in overtime).
WVNews
Upshur, West Virginia, grand jury returns 44 true bills
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County grand jurors returned 44 true bills during their September session, Prosecutor Bryan Hinkle reported Tuesday. Those indicted are presumed innocent.
WVNews
Safety Fair held in Jane Lew
The eighth annual Jane Lew Lions Club Safety Fair was held at Jane Lew Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Children, adults, and families were able to take part in various activities hosted by Mon Health SJMH, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Schools Transportation, United Way, Lewis County Extension Office, and the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department.
WVNews
More than a dozen speak in support of pride flags at Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — An administrative decision to remove gay pride flags from Morgantown High School drew 13 people to attend Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting. All spoke in favor of restoring the flags, and many shared their personal experiences about how the presence of the...
WVNews
ATC
ROWLESBURG — A candle lighting ceremony will be held 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Rowlesburg Park pavilion in recognition of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. If you or someone you know is a relative or a friend of a murder victim, contact Preston County Victim Advocate Stacy Greaser at 304-329-1885 or sgreaser@prestoncountywv.gov so your loved one can be remembered at this event. Friends and families are encouraged to attend and light a candle in honor of their loved ones.
WVNews
Scholarship honoring former Job Squad, Inc. CEO James A. Womeldorff established for West Virginia students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. announces the James A. Womeldorff Vocational Development Scholarship that was made possible with a donation from Job Squad, Inc. The Vocational Development Scholarship honors former long-time Job Squad Director and CEO James A. Womeldorff.
WVNews
East Fairmont sweeps soccer doubleheader at Lincoln
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night in which both of the Lincoln-East Fairmont soccer games were scoreless at the half, the Bees scored in the second half of both contests. In the boys game, the Bees tallied four unanswered goals in the second half of their 4-0...
WVNews
Tenth Annual Gun Bash scheduled for October 8
The Weston Volunteer Fire Department is currently selling tickets for their annual Gun Bash to be held Oct. 8 at Stonewall Resort. This is their biggest fundraiser and tickets are going fast. “They’re getting limited,” Chief Jimmy Suttle said.
WVNews
Historic sites will be open Sunday
KINGWOOD — Learning about Preston County life in earlier centuries on Sunday, Sept. 18 can be easy and fun. On Preston County History Day, you may be surprised what you can learn at Arthurdale Heritage, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, 1-4 p.m.; McGrew House in Kingwood, 1-3 p.m.; the Szilagyi Center museums in Rowlesburg 1-4 p.m.; the History House Museum in Terra Alta, 1-4 p.m.; and the Tunnelton Train Depot from 1-3 p.m.
WVNews
linc goalie makes save on EF corner kick.JPG
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night in which both of the Lincoln-East Fairmont soccer ga…
WVNews
Whitacre named to Big South Honor Roll
RADFORD, Va. (WV News) — Zackary Whitacre from Ridgeley, West Virginia, has been named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll. Whitacre plays baseball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 3.21 GPA.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council speaks out against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council members on Tuesday evening voiced their opposition to Amendment 2, which is a statewide referendum on the general election ballot that, if passed, would give the state Legislature authority over a portion of local taxes. “This will be on the ballot...
WVNews
Hope Gas carries on tradition of giving back at 4-H Foundation Youth Center
Sixteen volunteers from Hope Gas, Inc. spent Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Lewis County 4-H Foundation Youth Center in Jane Lew working on landscaping projects. In a statement released by Christine Mitchell, External Affairs for Hope Gas, she said she thought it is a new name, but it is the same great people with the same great work ethic and same great community involvement.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to discuss sewage rate increase, city services purchases
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet for a regular session on Thursday with a full slate of items under new business, starting with a proposed sewage rate hike. The proposed increase appears on the agenda after at least one major sewage project was brought before...
