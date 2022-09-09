ROWLESBURG — A candle lighting ceremony will be held 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Rowlesburg Park pavilion in recognition of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. If you or someone you know is a relative or a friend of a murder victim, contact Preston County Victim Advocate Stacy Greaser at 304-329-1885 or sgreaser@prestoncountywv.gov so your loved one can be remembered at this event. Friends and families are encouraged to attend and light a candle in honor of their loved ones.

ROWLESBURG, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO