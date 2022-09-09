For the first time in a long time – basically four full seasons – an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale has left me feeling hopeful for the fate of June Osborne. In the season four finale, she and her ragtag group of rebels – all refugees from Gilead – banded together to kill Fred Waterford, a man so consistently evil that no viewer will miss him whatsoever, not even a little.In the season five premiere, it appears all but certain that June is going to get away with the bloodthirsty crime, despite her best and most aggravating efforts to...

TV SERIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO