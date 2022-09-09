ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: The 4 biggest talking points from episode 1

For the first time in a long time – basically four full seasons – an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale has left me feeling hopeful for the fate of June Osborne. In the season four finale, she and her ragtag group of rebels – all refugees from Gilead – banded together to kill Fred Waterford, a man so consistently evil that no viewer will miss him whatsoever, not even a little.In the season five premiere, it appears all but certain that June is going to get away with the bloodthirsty crime, despite her best and most aggravating efforts to...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy