whdh.com
Randolph teen arrested after Dorchester high school stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a student at the Jeremiah Burke School in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. Officers arrived to the school on Monday at around 11 a.m. and found a teen boy suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Officers were later told that the suspect had fled the school before they arrived. A few hours later, the teen suspect turned himself into police, and was taken into custody without incident.
whdh.com
Salem Police arrest men, including victim’s boyfriend, for armed robbery outside Dunkin’
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery outside of a Dunkin’ Donuts last week, including the boyfriend of the victim. Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Linden Street by Forest Avenue in Salem at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. The female victim, the manager of the store, told police she was leaving Dunkin’ and got into her car with the business’s cash deposits in a bag when a man wearing dark clothes and a blue surgical mask pushed his way into the driver’s side door. The victim said the man instructed her to not look at him and to move over as he held her at gunpoint. The man then drove a short distance before he bound her to the car and fled the area with the money.
whdh.com
First on 7: Driver crashes into home in Chelsea, several cars damaged
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a two-family home on Carmel Street in Chelsea early this morning, damaging at least six parked cars. The car slammed into the home around 1 a.m. this morning, crushing the front of it and deploying the airbags. A gray car down the street also appeared to be involved– its front bumper was lying in the middle of the street. A total of six parked cars were damaged; one had its side mirrors ripped off and several others had dents and scratches.
whdh.com
State Police investigate suspected road rage stabbing inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a suspected road rage stabbing inside the I-93 southbound tunnel this morning. Police said a 35-year-old Boston man is being treated at a Boston hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound. The suspect, a 56-year-old Avon man, fled the scene and called police from South Bay Mall, and waited for authorities to arrive there. Officials said the suspect has been taken into custody, but there are no charges yet. The investigation remains ongoing.
whdh.com
Boston Police issue warning on drink spiking for college students
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have issued a warning on drink spiking, reminding college students in the city to be aware when they go out. Boston Police said they’ve seen a lot of social media posts from people saying they’re victims of drink spiking and they want victims to come forward and report those incidents.
whdh.com
Quincy Police investigating bomb threat at high school
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bomb threat at Quincy High School this morning after an anonymous person called in the threat around 8 a.m. All students and teachers are now allowed back into the classrooms after police searched the building with K9s. Quincy Police said they will continue to investigate the origin of the call.
whdh.com
Police investigate ‘threatening statements’ made against Manchester-by-the-Sea school
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials and local police in Essex County have launched an investigation after receiving reports of a threat targeting the Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School. In a press release, authorities said they were first alerted Tuesday morning about a student who allegedly...
whdh.com
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
whdh.com
DNA evidence from cigarette cracks 4 cold cases of rape
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have used new DNA evidence to crack four old rape cases– the oldest of which dates back to 2003– and have placed a Quincy man into custody in connection with the rapes. The 2003 rape involved a 13-year-old girl who was picked up...
universalhub.com
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
whdh.com
One person hurt after ‘reported explosion’ at Northeastern University
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured after what officials are calling a “reported explosion” on Northeastern University’s campus. The university said that the scene was contained shortly before 10 p.m., though they’re still working with Boston Police to secure the area. Boston EMS...
whdh.com
Neighbors react after crash involving two cars, MBTA bus in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents living on part of Dudley Street in Roxbury saw traffic snarled after an intense crash involving two vehicles and an MBTA bus Monday afternoon. Neighbors described a wild scene when the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. by the intersection with Dearborn Street, especially after the driver allegedly behind the crash ran away.
whdh.com
Car crashes over embankment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car that went over an embankment on Route 133 in Georgetown early this morning has left two people with serious injuries. At 1:37 a.m. patrols responded to a single car crash into the woodline on Route 133 west near the I-95 overpass in Georgetown. Police said there were four people in the vehicle. Two victims with serious injuries were transported by a medical helicopter to local hospitals. The wreckage was pulled onto a tow truck. Police said crash reconstruction and crime scene also responded to the scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police looking for missing and endangered 14-year-old girl that may be with mother
Police are looking for a missing and endangered girl believed to be with her biological mother. According to Rockland Police, Jaylanna Curtin-Green was last seen in Rockland on Monday at 2:30 p.m. She is described as a 14-year-old female. Jaylanna is 5’2 tall and weighs 120lbs. She has long...
whdh.com
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
whdh.com
Suspect sought after attempted robbery at Canton car wash
CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Someone equipped with tools, a motorcycle, but not a lot of skill tried to break into a cash box at a Canton car wash over the weekend. Surveillance footage captured an individual on a motorcycle roll up to a Prestige Car Wash on Saturday morning, where they apparently tried to break into a payment portal/money box around 3:30 a.m.
whdh.com
Student stabbed inside a high school in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was stabbed by another student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester earlier this morning, Boston Police said. Boston Police were called to the high school at about 11 a.m. on the third day of school. Police said the person responsible for the stabbing left the scene by the time officers arrived at the school. Police said an 18-year-old student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the back and shoulder.
whdh.com
Boston firefighters contain flames at Allston business block
BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews in Boston were able to put out flames that burned through multiple storefronts in Allston Tuesday night. Boston Fire said they were called to a business block in the area of 180 Brighton Ave. around 9 p.m., where crews found flames spreading within the structure.
whdh.com
Police investigating pedestrian accident on Mass Ave.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a pedestrian accident in Boston. Officials reported that they were called to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Proctor Street at 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a pedestrian accident. According to Boston Police, both a cyclist and scooter rider were involved in...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
