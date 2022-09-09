Jeff German, Las Vegas investigative reporter allegedly slain by local official, spent his career chasing "mobsters, wise guys and killers"

Read full article on original website
Las Vegas County Official Arrested in Murder of Investigative Reporter
Jeff German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3 A Las Vegas county official is in custody in connection with the death of investigative reporter Jeff German. German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found fatally stabbed around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that investigators served search warrants Wednesday related to the homicide. The Review-Journal reported that the search warrant...
Photos released of suspect in murder of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German as police say killer stalked area
New photos have been released of a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of an investigative journalist in Las Vegas, as police reveal that the killer prowled the area before carrying out the “senseless” murder.Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way at around 10.30am on Saturday.Mr German, who was well-known for exposing organised crime and corruption in Sin City during his media career, had suffered multiple sharp force injuries and was dead several hours before he was found.Two days on, no arrests have been made and no suspects named...
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Jeff German: The slain journalist, the cheating official, and the murder that shocked Sin City
Jeff German chronicled Sin City’s grimiest corners for more than two decades as an investigative journalist, podcaster and author.From organised crime to government corruption, Mr German was described by colleagues as a fearless, old-fashioned reporter whose contacts and sources in Las Vegas saw him break many major exclusives over his career.Mr German, 69, had spent the last few months of his life investigating allegations of bullying and workplace hostility in the office of Rob Telles, the Clark County Public Administrator. Mr Telles, a married father of three, had also been having an affair with a married female staffer, with secretly...
Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?
A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment
New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
A California couple trusted a funeral home to cremate their stillborn baby. But the funeral home ghosted them and then its facility went up in flames. They're still looking for answers.
Shavonne Morton told Insider she went through painful labor expressly to honor an 'intact' body, but now she's unsure what happened to it.
Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it
The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Texas Police Officer Accidentally Killed Woman While Trying to Shoot at Dog
Former police officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019 A jury will continue deliberations Monday in the trial of a former Arlington, Texas, police officer accused of negligent homicide in the accidental shooting death of a woman. According to multiple outlets, former officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019. KXAS-TV reports while responding to the call, Singh allegedly called out for Brooks, who was unconscious in a grassy area in Arlington with her dog beside...
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
Brink's Driver Was Sleeping When 22 Bags of Jewels Were Stolen in Multimillion-Dollar Heist: Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Brink's says that one of the security company's drivers was asleep during a multimillion-dollar jewel heist in Southern California last month. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York on Aug. 4, states that ahead of the robbery, "Per Department of Transportation regulations, Driver 1 left Driver 2 asleep in the truck and went into the Flying J for food."
Woman Arrested For Outstanding Restaurant Bill Says Arrest Was Due To Her Looks
There’s always something going on in the Sin City of Las Vegas. Last week, officers arrested a 28- year- old woman at Harry Reid International Airport because she didn’t pay her bill at a restaurant. They took her to the Clark County Detention Center. Bizarrely, Hend Bustami claims...
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
A Woman Was Arrested At A Las Vegas Airport & She Blamed It On Being 'So Good Looking'
A young woman is facing charges after she allegedly skipped out on her tab at the Las Vegas airport last week, though she apparently told police that she was being arrested for being too "good looking." Hend Bustami, 28, has been charged with violating airport conduct for an alleged dine-and-dash...
Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!
"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
Ashley Tropez from ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ found dead in abandoned home with suspect arrested in California
A WOMAN who appeared on the program Beyond Scared Straight as a teen has been found dead in an abandoned home, said police. The body of Ashley Tropez was found inside a home in Victorville, California with “traumatic injuries” on Friday said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense in Killing of White Teen Convicted of Manslaughter
A Black man who shot and killed a white teen and claimed self-defense under Georgia’s “stand your ground” law was just found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a grand jury, but not guilty on the more serious murder and aggravated assault charges. William Marcus (Marc) Wilson, 23,...
