TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2022) – The University of South Florida has hit an all-time high on U.S. News & World Report’s (U.S. News) annual ranking of the best colleges in America. In the new rankings released today, USF sits at No. 42 among all public universities and No. 97 among all universities public or private. This marks the fourth consecutive year that USF has ranked in the top 50 public universities and the first time USF has broken into the top 100 among all universities.

