Shumaker Names Two Attorneys to Lead Fast-Growing Public Sector Practice
TAMPA, FL — As the Tampa Bay and Sarasota regions experience a boom in population and development, Shumaker is selecting two partners to lead its growing Public Sector Practice. Partner Andy Mayts will serve as Public Sector Chair, and Partner Patrick Duggan will become Co-Chair. Andy works in Shumaker’s...
Mobile Hospital Coming To Tampa Convention Center September 15-16
TAMPA, FL — September 12, 2022 — A free mega clinic will be held at the Tampa Convention Center September 15-16, offering close to $20 million in free medical, dental, and vision care to community patients at no charge. The two-day event is first-come, first-served. A press conference...
2022 Central Pinellas Chamber Citizen of the Year
LARGO — For her decades long service to the people of Pinellas County,. has been named the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce. She will be formally recognized at the Chamber’s 69th Annual Meeting & Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort.
Governing Board to Meet in Tampa (Note: 3 p.m. start time)
The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Tampa Service Office, located at 7601 U.S. Highway 301 North. A public hearing on the FY2023 budget is scheduled for 5:01 p.m. at the Tampa Service Office. To...
USF earns national award for excellence in diversity and inclusion
TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 13, 2022) – The University of South Florida is a recipient of the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award, which recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. This is the third time that USF has earned this honor, which is presented by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.
Inclusivity celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Creative Clay’s September virtual and in-person exhibit, Inclusivity: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, features artwork by Member Artists Ali V., Carla L. and Marcus S. The exhibit coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. With this exhibit,...
New College of Florida Ranked No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Colleges’ List
New College of Florida has retained its spot as the No. 5 National Liberal Arts College (Top Public Schools) by U.S. News & World Report for the 2022-2023 school year. The annual “Best Colleges” rankings by U.S. News, now in their 38th year, evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality—helping parents and students find their ideal schools.
Art Center Sarasota Announces 2022-2023 Exhibition Season
These diverse offerings include both one-person exhibits devoted to the deeply personal expressions of individual artists and group shows curated by jurors of stature in the regional art landscape. (September 10, 2022) Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-23 exhibition season considers the big picture and the small picture as well. Some of...
University of South Florida rises to its highest position ever in U.S. News & World Report rankings
TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2022) – The University of South Florida has hit an all-time high on U.S. News & World Report’s (U.S. News) annual ranking of the best colleges in America. In the new rankings released today, USF sits at No. 42 among all public universities and No. 97 among all universities public or private. This marks the fourth consecutive year that USF has ranked in the top 50 public universities and the first time USF has broken into the top 100 among all universities.
In Addition To Top Tier Ranking, UT Is Again Highlighted By U.S. News For Top Undergraduate Business and Nursing Programs
UT also named as a best value, and a best college for veterans. Tampa – The University of Tampa is again ranked by U.S. News & World Report in the top tier in the category Best Regional Universities (South) in its the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings. The...
M A R A Art Studio + Gallery Presents “EMERGE: Translation from Sight to Surface”
October 4-21 (September 10, 2022) M A R A Art Studio + Gallery opens the new season with “Emerge: Translation from Sight to Surface,” a series of mixed-media works by Brigitta Sultana. The exhibit runs October 4-21, with an opening reception on October 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The gallery is at 1421 5th Street, Rosemary District, Sarasota. For more information, call (941) 914-8110 or visit MaraStudioGallery.com.
