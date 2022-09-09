Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
2022 Central Pinellas Chamber Citizen of the Year
LARGO — For her decades long service to the people of Pinellas County,. has been named the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce. She will be formally recognized at the Chamber’s 69th Annual Meeting & Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Mobile Hospital Coming To Tampa Convention Center September 15-16
TAMPA, FL — September 12, 2022 — A free mega clinic will be held at the Tampa Convention Center September 15-16, offering close to $20 million in free medical, dental, and vision care to community patients at no charge. The two-day event is first-come, first-served. A press conference...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Governing Board to Meet in Tampa (Note: 3 p.m. start time)
The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Tampa Service Office, located at 7601 U.S. Highway 301 North. A public hearing on the FY2023 budget is scheduled for 5:01 p.m. at the Tampa Service Office. To...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local Credit Union Awarded Grant to Expand Efforts to Support Local Businesses and Help their Workers Improve Financial Health
(Bradenton, FL) Founded in 1958, Financial Access Federal Credit Union is a Treasury Certified Community Development Financial Institution and the only Credit Union chartered in Manatee County. This month, under the leadership of CEO Sherod Halliburton, the Credit Union has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Credit Union Administration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay News Wire
Duane Draper, Esq. of Bryant Miller Olive P.A. Recognized by Best Lawyers® as 2023 Public Finance Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Tampa
Ampa, Fla. – Sept. 13, 2022 ― Duane D. Draper, Esq, shareholder in Bryant Miller Olive P.A. (BMO)’s Tampa office, was recognized by Best Lawyers® as the 2023 Public Finance Law “Lawyer of the Year” award winner in Tampa. Only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year,” making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on voting averages received during the peer review assessments.
Tampa Bay News Wire
M A R A Art Studio + Gallery Presents “EMERGE: Translation from Sight to Surface”
October 4-21 (September 10, 2022) M A R A Art Studio + Gallery opens the new season with “Emerge: Translation from Sight to Surface,” a series of mixed-media works by Brigitta Sultana. The exhibit runs October 4-21, with an opening reception on October 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The gallery is at 1421 5th Street, Rosemary District, Sarasota. For more information, call (941) 914-8110 or visit MaraStudioGallery.com.
Tampa Bay News Wire
New College of Florida Ranked No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Colleges’ List
New College of Florida has retained its spot as the No. 5 National Liberal Arts College (Top Public Schools) by U.S. News & World Report for the 2022-2023 school year. The annual “Best Colleges” rankings by U.S. News, now in their 38th year, evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality—helping parents and students find their ideal schools.
Tampa Bay News Wire
University of South Florida rises to its highest position ever in U.S. News & World Report rankings
TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2022) – The University of South Florida has hit an all-time high on U.S. News & World Report’s (U.S. News) annual ranking of the best colleges in America. In the new rankings released today, USF sits at No. 42 among all public universities and No. 97 among all universities public or private. This marks the fourth consecutive year that USF has ranked in the top 50 public universities and the first time USF has broken into the top 100 among all universities.
Comments / 0