hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow & Baby Keem Clowned Over BET Hip Hop Awards Lyricist Of The Year Nod
The annual BET Hip Hop Awards are quickly approaching, and not long after it was confirmed that Fat Joe will be hosting the 2022 ceremony, the list of nominees was also unveiled, and it's safe to say that many social media users were quick to express their discontent. Leading this...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
hotnewhiphop.com
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Weighs In On PNB Rock's Death: "Get Your Own"
Rick Ross is the latest celebrity to weigh in on PNB Rock's untimely death. The Philadelphia rapper was gunned down on Monday (September 12) at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles while enjoying lunch with his girlfriend. Everyone from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to Drake and Meek Mill took to social media with their thoughts and prayer's for PNB and his family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ
It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Slammed For Disrespectful Response To PnB Rock's Death
Tekashi 6ix9ine is being slammed on social media for his latest insensitive comments regarding the death of PnB Rock, who was shot and killed at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday. In a post on his Instagram Story, 6ix9ine joked about the rapper's final meal. PnB...
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"
Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash After Tweeting About PNB Rock's Death
Hip-hop is mourning the loss of PNB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Roscoe's Waffle House in L.A. on Monday afternoon. Fans and friends have paid tribute and shared their condolences but many have also pinned the blame on his girlfriend, who shared their location while they were eating. However, there hasn't been any confirmation from authorities that it actually played a role in Rock's death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Shuts Down Ari Fletcher Dating Rumours: "Take This Cap Down... It's A Million Women Outchea"
Ari Fletcher has been a busy woman lately – or that's what internet sleuths have been speculating, anyway. Weeks after the mother of one seemingly confirmed her separation from Moneybagg Yo, declaring herself "single" and denying claims that the Tennessee-born rapper had the vehicle he bought her repossessed, she's been sparking relationship rumours with yet another famous recording artist – Meek Mill.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
hotnewhiphop.com
India Royale Sparks Lil Durk Breakup Rumours With "Free Agent" Tweet & IG Unfollow
It's been less than a year since Lil Durk got on one knee in front of an audience at his concert to propose to his long-time partner India Royale, but according to a recent tweet from the makeup mogul, the engagement may have been called off. Late on Saturday (September...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tee Grizzley Shares Wedding Photos & Receives Congratulations From Tay Keith, PnB Rock, & More
Tee Grizzley shared photos from his marriage to My’Eisha Agnew on Instagram, Monday. The post caught the attention of Tay Keith, PnB Rock, HitBoy, and many other celebrities who congratulated Half Tee Half Beast rapper. The pictures show Grizzley and My’Eisha posing together as well as celebrating with their...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Rants About The Truth Coming Out
On Friday, September 9, Nicki Minaj dropped the remix to "Super Freaky Girl." The four-minute record featured verses from female rappers Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, JT, and BIA. The song instantly gained traction and climbed the charts, forcing Nicki to provide Twitter with some commentary. The 39-year-old...
hotnewhiphop.com
YK Osiris Denies Posting Controversial Message About PnB Rock's Death
After it was reported that Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was tragically shot and passed away in a Los Angeles restaurant, there has been no shortage of prayers and tributes on social media. In such a sensitive time, many social media users reacted to a tribute post on rapper YK Osiris's Instagram story with shock and disapproval. The 24-year-old rapper and singer posted, "GOD why take him? Should've took me he didn't deserve that at all. He was too good of a dude!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Hitmaka Talks "Privileged" Upbringing & Not Wanting To Be A Rapper Again
He has long ditched the Yung Berg moniker and is now known as the award-winning producer Hitmaka, and it doesn't look like he'll be returning to the mic anytime soon. Although some will never forget those early days of Hitmaka's career, it was announced last year that he would be spending his time crafting tracks for the industry's hitmakers as well as acting as Vice President of A&R at Empire. He spoke about his evolution while on the Posted on the Corner Podcast, including his upbringing that differed greatly from other rappers on the scene during his inception in Hip Hop.
