ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgan.com

More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting

Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Portland first responders mark 21 years since terror attacks on 9/11

PORTLAND (WGME) - Members of the Portland Police and Fire Departments gathered at Fort Allen Park for a remembrance ceremony of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Heath Gorham laid wreaths and led a moment of silence at 8:46 Saturday morning.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Here's where violent crime in Portland stands compared to last year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating what led up to a double shooting early Monday morning in the heart of Portland's Old Port. The shooting on Wharf Street, which left two people seriously injured, is the latest in a number of violent crimes in the city over the past few weeks.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Mexico Walmart
B98.5

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine

Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
OGUNQUIT, ME
WGME

Massachusetts man charged with murder in Deering Oaks Park shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man has been arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland Wednesday night. Omal was shot in Deering Oaks Park just after 6:30 p.m. and died Thursday morning at Maine Medical Center. On Thursday, investigators say they arrested 38-year-old Amin Awies...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGME

'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE

SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
SACO, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
MERRIMACK, NH
bridgton.com

Suspicious fire destroys beach bathroom facility

A suspicious fire early Saturday morning (Aug. 27) destroyed the town bathroom facility located at the Highland Beach parking lot. Bridgton Police Chief Phil Jones said the fire was reported by a passerby after 2 a.m. Bridgton Fire Department personnel along with police and United Ambulance responded. “We are assisting...
BRIDGTON, ME
whdh.com

NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
HUDSON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy