Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
wgan.com
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting
Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
WMTW
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his New Hampshire home
A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told WMTW's sister station News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to...
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
WGME
No one injured in crash involving Auburn school bus filled with students
AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department says no one was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck. Police say the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Hotel Road near Minot Avenue. A pickup truck hit the bus from behind while it was carrying 47...
WGME
Portland first responders mark 21 years since terror attacks on 9/11
PORTLAND (WGME) - Members of the Portland Police and Fire Departments gathered at Fort Allen Park for a remembrance ceremony of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Heath Gorham laid wreaths and led a moment of silence at 8:46 Saturday morning.
WGME
Here's where violent crime in Portland stands compared to last year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating what led up to a double shooting early Monday morning in the heart of Portland's Old Port. The shooting on Wharf Street, which left two people seriously injured, is the latest in a number of violent crimes in the city over the past few weeks.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
WGME
'Do you want to die?' Portland man accused of shooting woman in targeted attack
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A 22-year-old Maine man reportedly asked a woman, “Do you want to die?” before allegedly shooting her in Portland, according to court documents. Police say Abdihamit Ali of Portland allegedly shot a 20-year-old woman at the Riverton Housing Complex on Saturday around 3 a.m. Ali...
Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine
Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
WGME
Massachusetts man charged with murder in Deering Oaks Park shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man has been arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland Wednesday night. Omal was shot in Deering Oaks Park just after 6:30 p.m. and died Thursday morning at Maine Medical Center. On Thursday, investigators say they arrested 38-year-old Amin Awies...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
WGME
'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE
SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
WGME
Ask the I-Team: When will Route 109 between Acton and Sanford be resurfaced?
A 2021 report by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit, found 44 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads across Maine in poor or mediocre condition, and an Acton man tells the I-Team he drives one of them every day . Ed came to our Ask the I-Team event in...
bridgton.com
Suspicious fire destroys beach bathroom facility
A suspicious fire early Saturday morning (Aug. 27) destroyed the town bathroom facility located at the Highland Beach parking lot. Bridgton Police Chief Phil Jones said the fire was reported by a passerby after 2 a.m. Bridgton Fire Department personnel along with police and United Ambulance responded. “We are assisting...
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
