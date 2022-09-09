Read full article on original website
Related
Trenton River Days Fair In Trenton, NJ Kicks Off This Weekend
Come out this weekend for some fun on the Delaware River that’s completely free of cost! The 4th annual Trenton River Days Fair is coming up this Saturday and the entire community is encouraged to come out and get involved. This event was made entirely to celebrate the history,...
David Bradley Chocolatier Opening in Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ
Did you know today (Tuesday, September 13) is International Chocolate Day? Oh yeah. The perfect excuse to grab some of your favorite chocolate treats today. It's also the perfect day to give you some great news. David Bradley Chocolatier, headquartered off of Route 130 in Windsor, is expanding this year...
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
mercerme.com
Construction on Scotch Road begins September 12
Roadway improvements and water main installation will be performed on Scotch Road, between Washington Crossing- Pennington Rd and Capital Way, starting on or about September 12. Work is expected to last 8-12 weeks and will be completed in phases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – LANDING ZONE ESTABLISHED
Emergency personnel are at the intersection of Hooper and Washington for a pedestrian struck. Landing Zone has been established at Toms River High School South for medevac. Avoid the area while this incident is transpiring.
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FUEL SPILL IN MACYS PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are responding to a fuel spill in the parking lot of Macy’s in the mall. The source of the spill has not been disclosed at this time. We will update our page as additional details become available.
South Jersey’s biggest and best wine festival is this weekend
The wine festival at Valenzano Winery started as a modest project over a dozen years ago and it’s grown into a giant festival of wine food and yes, this year beer. There will be a beer garden hosted by Community Care Food & Clothing Pantry as they provide a beer garden for a great cause.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022
Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this Fall
The fall season in New Jersey always brings beautiful foliage, pumpkin patches, and plenty of spooky attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and scariest corn mazes in the state, look no further than The Field of Terror. A day and night time destination that's perfect for the whole family, keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hightstown Middle Schooler, 13, Killed Riding Bicycle
A 13-year-old middle school student was struck and killed by a car while riding his bike in Mercer County Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. The Melvin H. Kreps Middle School student was found unconscious with severe trauma to the body and head around 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Ward and Mercer streets in Hightstown, local police said. He had apparently been struck while crossing the street, and the driver remained at the scene and issued a summons for careless driving, authorities said.
Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids
Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
Phillymag.com
A New Hope Brunch Wedding With an Enchanting Travel-Inspired Escort-Card Display
Think suitcases, engraved luggage tags for guests to take home, and lush blooms. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. Who doesn’t love brunch, that marvelous midmorning or early afternoon meal that caters to...
Tractor-Trailer Flips, Road Closed In South Jersey
A tractor-trailer overturned in Gloucester County, shutting down the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Friday Sept. 9 on the Route 55 southbound ramp to Exit 39 - US 40 in Franklin Township, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed, the DOT...
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
This Mercer County, NJ University Ranked #1 In The U.S
This Mercer County, New Jersey university is getting national recognition as the best in the country. It’s official that Princeton University is at the very top of the Best National University Rankings list written by usnews.com, making Mercer County proud! Of course, Princeton gets a lot of recognition being that it’s an ivy league, but being the #1 best university in all of America is a big win for New Jersey as a whole!
Comments / 0