ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
mercerme.com

Construction on Scotch Road begins September 12

Roadway improvements and water main installation will be performed on Scotch Road, between Washington Crossing- Pennington Rd and Capital Way, starting on or about September 12. Work is expected to last 8-12 weeks and will be completed in phases.
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, NJ
Government
County
Mercer County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FUEL SPILL IN MACYS PARKING LOT

Emergency personnel are responding to a fuel spill in the parking lot of Macy’s in the mall. The source of the spill has not been disclosed at this time. We will update our page as additional details become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Advertising#Horse
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022

Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Hightstown Middle Schooler, 13, Killed Riding Bicycle

A 13-year-old middle school student was struck and killed by a car while riding his bike in Mercer County Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. The Melvin H. Kreps Middle School student was found unconscious with severe trauma to the body and head around 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Ward and Mercer streets in Hightstown, local police said. He had apparently been struck while crossing the street, and the driver remained at the scene and issued a summons for careless driving, authorities said.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids

Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County, NJ University Ranked #1 In The U.S

This Mercer County, New Jersey university is getting national recognition as the best in the country. It’s official that Princeton University is at the very top of the Best National University Rankings list written by usnews.com, making Mercer County proud! Of course, Princeton gets a lot of recognition being that it’s an ivy league, but being the #1 best university in all of America is a big win for New Jersey as a whole!
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy