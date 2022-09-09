Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Ashland woman arrested on suspected drug charges
An Ashland, Wisconsin woman was arrested Monday on what authorities say is part of an ongoing drug investigation. According to a release from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had approximately 50 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of methamphetamine, and $3,000 in cash with her at the time of her arrest.
WDIO-TV
Shooting incident at Lady Vi’s in Superior
Superior Police responded to a call of shots fired at Lady Vi’s early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Superior Police Department, the incident happened around 1:53 a.m. at 628 Tower Avenue. Officers say they encountered a large crowd leaving the area when they arrived on scene....
FOX 21 Online
Man Shot At Local Business In Superior, Injuries Non Life-Threatening
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department says there was a shooting at a local business Sunday in Superior. The incident happened at Lady Vi’s just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they saw a lot of people leaving at once, with some of them telling police that the shooting happened inside the men’s bathroom.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Police Found Silver Chevy Impala At Scene Of Speedway Shooting
UPDATE (September 12, 10:55 a.m.) — The Duluth Police Department says they have found the vehicle involved in Sunday’s shooting. The vehicle was found in the 200 block North 16th Avenue East. No arrests have been made yet and the DPD are still actively investigating the incident. ORIGINAL...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police searching for suspect in station shooting
Around 6:20pm Sunday, Duluth Police resounded to a shooting that happened near the intersection of E 4th Street and N 6th Avenue E. UPDATE: Duluth Police are currently looking for this vehicle involved with the shooting. It’s described as being a 2006-2008 Silver Chevy Impala with Minnesota license plates and a dent on the passenger side of the vehicle.
FOX 21 Online
Two People Injured After Shooting On 3rd Street In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are responding to a shooting on the 100-block of East 3rd Street this evening. Police found two people at the scene who are now hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. The DPD’s investigation division is on-scene. This is a developing story. Check...
A Duluth Man Was Arrested For Assaulting An Elderly Couple
This past Sunday the lives of an elderly couple from Culver Minnesota which is about 30 miles north of Duluth, will never be the same. Apparently, neighbors of the elderly couple told them that there was a truck parked at the end of their driveway so they approached the vehicle in their golf cart where they came upon 29-year-old Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski urinating in their driveway.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station
DULUTH, Minn. — One person was shot at a Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood next to downtown Duluth on Sunday. Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say the person has injuries from a gunshot wound that are not life-threatening. The shooting happened over...
FOX 21 Online
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
WDIO-TV
Mayor announces finalist for police chief job: Mike Ceynowa
On Monday afternoon, Mayor Emily Larson announced the finalist for the police chief job in Duluth. Deputy Chief Mike Ceynowa is the proposed candidate for the city council to consider at their meeting on September 26th. “I’m humbled and honored,” he said during a press event on Monday. “I’m looking...
fox9.com
Charges: Northern Minnesota man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend
OGEMA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Murder charges have been filed in a deadly shooting in northern Minnesota that appears to be wrapped up in a love triangle, in which a man is accused of killing the man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. The investigation into the shooting started around...
Chisago City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Hinckley
PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Chisago City man is in custody and suspected of shooting a man in Hinckley, who later died at the hospital.An investigation by the Pine County Sheriff's Office determined the man allegedly shot the victim on Lake Alma Road. He then took the victim to a hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday.The suspect left, and the victim later died.He was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and is in Pine County Jail.The victim's identity will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
WDIO-TV
County says new roundabout and Snively intersection will open October 15th
An update for drivers who are anxiously awaiting the end of detours in the Lakeside/East Duluth/Woodland neighborhoods. Crews are making progress moving dirt and materials at the new roundabout at Snively and Glenwood. St. Louis County said they expect the project to be done on October 15th, and that’s when...
cbs3duluth.com
Man dies after going missing in Vermilion river
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- A 43-year-old man was found dead in the water around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday after being reported missing Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, deputies responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to the Vermilion River near Crane Lake for a report of a missing 43-year-old man.
WDIO-TV
Single car crash near Interstate 35 and Highway 53 in Duluth
Sunday afternoon, rescue teams responded to a car accident on Southbound Interstate 35 at Highway 53 in Duluth. A truck was traveling southbound and was approaching Highway 53 when it suddenly veered left and struck a concrete barrier on the left side and came to a stop. Authorities say this...
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?
Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Biwabik, Superior, Ashland
Biwabik, MN- Honktoberfest is Saturday, September 24. The celebration is jam-packed with something for the whole family. From Dachshund Races, which have been expanded this year to fit more spectators, to an ATV Raffle and even Brewfest there is no shortage of fun to be had. Honk the Moose is a community celebrity that was the focus of a 1935 book. Honktoberfest not only celebrates him but Bavarian Oktoberfest too.
FOX 21 Online
Three People Rescued From Jet Ski Emergency Off Park Point
DULUTH, Minn. — Three people were rescued on Thursday afternoon after a jet ski overturned and starting taking on water, according to the Duluth Fire Department. The call came in from 4800 Minnesota Avenue. The people in the water were three young adults, and their friends called 911. The...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
