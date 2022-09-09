This past Sunday the lives of an elderly couple from Culver Minnesota which is about 30 miles north of Duluth, will never be the same. Apparently, neighbors of the elderly couple told them that there was a truck parked at the end of their driveway so they approached the vehicle in their golf cart where they came upon 29-year-old Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski urinating in their driveway.

