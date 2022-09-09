Read full article on original website
Delaware Hunters Reminded Harvest of Delmarva Fox Squirrels is Prohibited
With the opening of gray squirrel hunting season on Sept. 15, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds Delaware hunters to be vigilant and not to harvest state-endangered Delmarva fox squirrels. Delmarva fox squirrel populations are found in Sussex County at and near the Nanticoke Wildlife Area, Assawoman Wildlife Area, Trap Pond State Park, Redden State Forest and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.
Heritage Commission Book of the Week: The Adams Home Farm of Northwest Fork Hundred
In this monograph, Catherine Adams Masek examines the life and times of the Adams family and the farm they've lived on for seven generations. In fact, the farm has been continuously operated by the same family since 1862! Including original family photographs, this is an incredible story of family and tradition, through the lens of rural Delaware.
MONEY MATCH Program reunites over $460,000 to Delaware Taxpayers
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property MONEY MATCH Program. New, Sensible Approach Uses Technology to Identify Unclaimed Property Owners Based on Recent Tax Filings. Statewide, DE (September 12, 2022) – The State’s MONEY MATCH program automatically returns lost money to Delaware taxpayers without the usual need to file a claim or gather paperwork, Delaware State Escheator, Brenda Mayrack announced today. This year, in September 2022, Delaware will mail approximately 3,500 checks and return over $460,000 directly to Delaware taxpayers.
Stephen Taylor to Lead Delaware Captive Bureau
The Delaware Department of Insurance today announced that industry veteran Stephen Taylor has joined the department as the incoming Director of its world-renowned Captive Bureau. Taylor will succeed Steve Kinion, who transitions out of the role on September 30. “Stephen Taylor’s extensive experience as an innovative yet meticulous insurance regulator...
State Awards More Than $3.8 Million to Support High-Quality Professional Learning
Grant program invests districts in the achievement of Delaware’s academic vision. The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) today announced the award of more than $3.8 million to school districts as part of the state’s Reimaging Professional Learning Grants (RPL) program. Nine school districts were awarded a total of 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,720 students statewide.
State Auditor McGuiness Releases 19 More School District Audits
DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today the upcoming release of 19 new performance audits reviewing school district local funds. “You may have noticed, a lot of our work at the Auditor’s Office concerns school-related audits. This time, we’re releasing 19 performance audits reviewing our school districts’ local funds,” said Auditor McGuiness.
Youth Leadership Award
The John Lewis Youth Leadership Award, established by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), aims to honor the extraordinary accomplishments of Congressman John Lewis. His courageous achievements during the Civil Rights Movement and his long tenure of public service have inspired and will continue to inspire Americans for generations to come. In 1961, at the age of 21, Lewis was one of the original thirteen Freedom Riders. In 1963, Lewis was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington and also one of the “Big Six” leaders that organized the march. In 1965, Lewis helped lead the Selma to Montgomery marches. The first march took place on March 7, 1965 at the Edmund Pettus Bridge where unarmed marchers were attacked by state troopers. The event later became known as “Bloody Sunday” and was a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement. Lewis’ activism at an early age continued throughout his life and he served as a U.S. Congressman for 33 years until he passed away in 2020.
Nominations Open for 2022 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award
The Delaware Secretary of State’s Office will be accepting nominations for the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022. The award recognizes a gifted, civic-minded young Delawarean who has demonstrated leadership abilities, has a passion for social justice, and is improving the quality of life in their community.
