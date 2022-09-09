ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State's Tom Izzo gets new deal after Board of Trustees vote

By Mark Johnson, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees formally approved a $6-million-per-year contract that will keep its legendary basketball coach, Tom Izzo, at MSU past his retirement from coaching.

Trustees approved a swath of personnel actions at their meeting Friday, including the new contract for Izzo, 67. The deal makes Izzo one of the highest-paid Division I college basketball coaches, behind only Kentucky's John Calipari, who has an $8.6-million contract. Bill Self at Kansas made $10.18 million last year, but that includede a $4.5-million retention bonus added to his annual compensation of about $5.6 million.

“Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years, and I’m ecstatic to sign this contract,” Izzo previously said in a statement when the deal was announced. “...We have worked hard to maintain championship standards, and I’m as energized to coach now as I was when I started as the head coach in 1995.”

According to Izzo's contract, Izzo will have the opportunity to become a "special university adviser to the athletic director" should he decide to retire. The position would include a six-year contract unless the deal is terminated early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjN5G_0hocC7iI00

In that position, Izzo would receive $6.2 million for the first year and $750,000 for each year afterward. The contract requiresIzzo to attend public appearances for MSU and fundraising activities for either the athletic department or university president, among other duties delegated by the athletic director.

"Wherever you go across the United States, and even international in some circumstances, if people know you're from Michigan State, they're going to ask you about Tom Izzo. That's pretty darn exciting," said Dianne Byrum, chairperson for the Board of Trustees. "He represents the university extremely well and he is an asset to this university and I'm very excited and thankful, frankly, that Tom Izzo has chosen Michigan State University as his home and he is a Spartan for life."

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said Izzo will continue to be a great ambassador for MSU after his retirement from coaching.

Izzo also for the first year after retirement would retain his ability to continue receiving apparel payments from Nike and receive 25 hours of personal use on a private jet paid for by MSU.

According to the contract, Izzo’s special adviser role would be automatic upon his retirement unless one of three things happens: “(1) entering into negotiations regarding coaching basketball for an intercollegiate men's basketball program other than (MSU); (2) engaging in criminal conduct involving moral turpitude, or (3) personally committing a major violation of NCAA rules.” Otherwise, it would be Izzo’s decision to accept the position.

Izzo’s base coaching salary on the new five-year rolling contract will increase to $2.43 million, up from the $430,000 base salary on his 2018 contract. He also will receive about $3.09 million in supplemental compensation and $400,000 from Nike.

When combining all compensation and benefits, Izzo’s contract will carry an annual value of about $6.2 million. If he is fired, the deal carries a $7 million payout to Izzo.

His performance bonuses will also be increased under the contract, including $100,000 for a Big Ten conference regular-season title, $100,000 for winning the Big Ten tournament, $25,000 for NCAA tournament berths, $75,000 if the team makes the Sweet 16 and $150,000 if it reaches the Final Four.

Izzo will earn a $300,000 bonus if his team wins a national championship.

Contact Mark Johnson at 517-377-1026 or majohnson2@lsj.com .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State's Tom Izzo gets new deal after Board of Trustees vote

WILX-TV

MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker has straightforward response when asked about facing Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Michigan State had relatively little trouble with Akron and Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium to open the 2022 season. It may face a bit of a stiffer challenge, though, on Saturday, as it travels to Seattle to take on Washington. Like the Spartans, the Huskies enter the contest with a 2-0 record, having taken down Kent State and FCS Portland State.
SEATTLE, WA
WILX-TV

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley could be fired as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Detroit Free Press has reported the university’s Board of Trustees will fire Stanley if he does not step down by Tuesday. An MSU spokesperson told News 10 that...
EAST LANSING, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB

Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Start Time For Minnesota Game Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, September 24th, will kick off at 3:30pm and be televised on the Big Ten Network. It is the Big Ten opener for both teams and at the moment each has a 2-0 record. Michigan State plays at Washington this Saturday, kick time in Michigan 7:30pm and ABC televises this game.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington

EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Raising Cane’s opening first Michigan location in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain based out of Louisiana, is opening its first Michigan location off Michigan State University’s campus next month. The newest location is set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue near M.A.C. Street. Snap Custom Pizza was the...
EAST LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
