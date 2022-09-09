ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Edgewater Cafe, Classic Cleveland Dive Bar in Detroit Shoreway, For Sale

By Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RO4zJ_0hocC6pZ00
For sale: classic Cleveland dive bar.

If you've been dreaming of running your own dive bar, give this classic Cleveland tavern the once-over. Located at W. 50th and Detroit, the Edgewater Café (4911 Detroit Avenue) offers up a heaping slice of understated elegance.

The Edgewater enjoyed a brief renaissance that began in 2014, when owner Frank Spremulli reopened the joint after shutting it down in 1996. The timing could not have been better. Cleveland was in the midst of nightlife boom, with shiny new bars, breweries and “eatertainment” venues opening weekly. In stark contrast to every one of those places, the Edgewater was without pretense. The interior was – and is still – essentially unchanged from the day Spremulli locked the doors in 1996.

Since 2014, the bar operated irregularly until it closed for good last year, when Spremulli passed away.

Today's listing price of $649,900 is up considerably from its 1985 transfer price of $12,000. The sale does include a D-3 liquor license.

Here is the listing from Progressive Urban Real Estate.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio

Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Massive Cleveland tree damaging properties in Glenville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team because a huge tree has branches on top of three homes in Glenville. Wesley Walker owns one of the homes in the 700 block of E. 93 Street. He said his family has owned the home since the 1950′s.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tavern#Food Drink
Cleveland.com

Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
LAKEWOOD, OH
northeastohioparent.com

First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks

The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Post-pandemic Cleveland needs the attention of civic leaders: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- The remnants of COVID’s harsh impact are spread across the empty streets and sidewalks of downtown Cleveland. Cleveland is hardly alone. Empty office space is a problem in most urban centers. But despite how the cheerleaders try to spin it, this hurts. Especially because, as reporter Sean McDonnell has detailed for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, some data suggest Cleveland lags most other cities in the percentage of employees who are returning to the office after two years of at-home work mandated by the pandemic.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cleveland19.com

Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owners on East 105th Street in Cleveland are pleading for answers after a street project has been at a standstill. “We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Kimberly Carter. Carter owns a business on East 105th Street....
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie

The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges

Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park

For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
AURORA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
587
Followers
155
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy