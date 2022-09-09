ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

ACGC runs in Gilbert Invitational at Iowa State

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uczt_0hocC44700

(Ames) The ACGC boys placed 4th with 117 points on Thursday at Gilbert. The Charger girls were 6th with 177 points.

The girls were led by Ava Campbell in 8th place. Adalyn Benson placed 37th, Hayden Coffman 43rd, Katelyn Schafer 46th, and Paige Van Meter 55th.

Justin Reinhart ran 11th for the Charger boys and Andrew Mahaffey came in 22nd. 23rd was Gavin Sloss with Bo Arrasmith 27th, and Lance Bunde 35th.

ADM won the girls competition, led by individual champ Geneva Timmerman. North Polk won the boys team title and had the individual winner with Zach Sporaa.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Reeder Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week: Baylor vs ISU Start Time Announced

(Ames) Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder has been named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the week, along with Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel, the league office announced Monday. Reeder stuffed the stat sheet in his second start as a Cyclone, registering four tackles, including three solo, in a 10-7 Iowa State victory over Iowa Saturday. The Hockessin, Delaware native had an interception and a tackle for a loss as the Cyclone defense limited Iowa to just 58 yards rushing and 150 yards of total offense.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Ribbon Cut For New DMACC Criminal Justice Training Center

(Ankeny, IA) — Des Moines Area Community College cut the ribbon on their new Criminal Justice Training Center on their Ankeny campus Friday. Center Coordinator Craig Matzke says it allows them to set up realistic crime scenes to help train students. He says the center can also be used to train professionals in the field as well. Matzke says once students collect evidence, they go through it and try to solve the crime that is staged at the center.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update from Guthrie County Conservation Director

(Guthrie Co.) Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman told the Supervisors this morning that some of the camping pedestals at Lennon Mill will have to be replaced. Halterman said a critter got into one of the pedestals and completely fried it. Halterman said there are two camping pads that currently...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Iowa State
Gilbert, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Geneva, IA
City
Gilbert, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harp With 200-Foot Strings To Be Played In Free Outdoor Concert Series

(Des Moines, IA) — A unique concert experience will be staged in central Iowa next week featuring what’s known as a long-string harp with strings that will extend across a downtown Des Moines street, from a rooftop to a park below. Andrea Brook is the musician who will be playing the instrument she calls the Sonic Butterfly, a 26-string acoustic, chromatic harp — though she says it sounds more like a cello or viola instead of a traditional harp as you don’t pluck the strings. Brook is based in Ojai, California and she’s taken the two-octave instrument she designed to perform in countries around the world. This will be her first Iowa appearance. Brass strings will be attached along the roof of the Des Moines Civic Center, stretched over Third Street, and down to the harp in Cowles Commons. Seven one-hour performances are scheduled from September 15th through the 17th — and all are free.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DNR Looking At Options For Recycling Wind Turbine Blades

(Des Moines, IA) — The Department of Natural resources has been holding meetings on discuss possible changes or improvements to the process of disposing of used wind turbine blades. The DNR’s Aime Davidson says there are regulations in place already for disposing of the blades — but there are still challenges because of the size and strength of the blades. She says blades can be cut down into small enough pieces to landfill, and some companies grind them up and use them as a substitute for aggregate and concrete mixes. The DNR’s ongoing meetings include utility companies, industry representatives, and solid waste agencies, to develop recommendations. Those recommendations should be ready in October.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy