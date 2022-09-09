ACGC runs in Gilbert Invitational at Iowa State

(Ames) The ACGC boys placed 4th with 117 points on Thursday at Gilbert. The Charger girls were 6th with 177 points.

The girls were led by Ava Campbell in 8th place. Adalyn Benson placed 37th, Hayden Coffman 43rd, Katelyn Schafer 46th, and Paige Van Meter 55th.

Justin Reinhart ran 11th for the Charger boys and Andrew Mahaffey came in 22nd. 23rd was Gavin Sloss with Bo Arrasmith 27th, and Lance Bunde 35th.

ADM won the girls competition, led by individual champ Geneva Timmerman. North Polk won the boys team title and had the individual winner with Zach Sporaa.