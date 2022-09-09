Read full article on original website
Cee
4d ago
Hey, finally a chronological statistic. This will help narrow down times of criminal occurrences. It's not fool proof, but it's a good blueprint for preventing some future crimes.
Reply
2
Related
WCAX
12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison
Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. NH primary voting underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Granite Staters...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in West Haven
WEST HAVEN — A 53-year-old man was arrested in West Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Vermont Route 22A at around 1:20 a.m. Police say that Jimmy Brown, of West Haven, caused pain or injury to a family or household member. Police...
mynbc5.com
Williston police officer decertified for violating policing policies
WILLISTON, Vt. — A former Williston police officer has been permanently decertified for behavior unfitting to his role as an officer. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted nearly unanimously to decertify officer Travis Trybulski for violating the Williston Police Department’s policies including fair and impartial policing and investigative traffic stops.
WCAX
Person of interest in Burlington homicide in court for separate shooting case
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man who police say is a person of interest in a Burlington homicide investigation was back in court on Monday. Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, 19, was arrested in July for shooting into a Colchester home in 2021. No one was hit. But he’s charged with aggravated assault...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
12 arrested at Upstate Correctional Facility after drug investigation
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A dozen incarcerated individuals were recently arrested at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone following a contraband and drug investigation. On September 10, around 8 a.m. New York State Police responded to the facility in the town of Malone for eight people being detained by Correction Officers. An initial investigation revealed that eight different people attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury woman faces multiple charges
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested Saturday on multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking. St. Johnsbury Police say there were three active arrest warrants out for Michelle Deaette, 30. When they arrested her, they say she had 25 bags of suspected fentanyl and stolen credit cards and checks.
mynbc5.com
Police searching for missing Vermont woman
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Police have located an 81-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing on Monday morning. Vermont State Police said Beverly Ross, of Ferrisburgh, was found safe and in good health around 2 p.m. on Green Meadow Lane. She was originally reported missing from her home on...
WCAX
Fast food restaurants in Vermont and New Hampshire accused of violating child labor laws
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen. Updated: 49 minutes ago. The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Police say I-89 wrong-way driver likely ‘impaired’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a wrong-way driver responsible for a three-car pile-up on I-89 Sunday night, was likely “impaired.”. Police were called to the scene on I-89 northbound in Milton around 11 p.m. They say Ernest Yangassa, 43, of South Burlington was the wrong-way driver. When troopers arrived at the scene, multiple vehicles were off the road and they had to pull the unconscious Yangassa out of a burning car. He remains hospitalized Tuesday with serious injuries.
Hunter mistaken for bear shot and critically wounded in Vermont
HUNTINGTON, Vt. - A man was shot and critically wounded in Vermont by a fellow hunter who says he mistook him for a bear, according to authorities.The Vermont Warden Service said it's investigating the incident that happened Saturday in Huntington. A third hunter called 911 on Saturday morning."The victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear," the Warden Service said in a statement.The Warden Service said no one was wearing the bright orange colors that hunters are "highly encouraged to wear.""These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting," Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier said in a statement. "The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont's hunting seasons."
WCAX
Winooski School campus almost finished, including hundreds of solar panels
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a...
WCAX
Missing Franklin County teen found safe
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police say a missing Franklin County teen has been located. Police say they received a call at 1 a.m. that Nevaeh Sheridan, 14, of Georgia went missing Monday afternoon. Police say she was located around 1 p.m. Tuesday and is safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
1 in critical condition following hunting-related shooting
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting incident off Main Road in Huntington. Game wardens say it happened on Saturday on private land. Officials say the victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area when he was shot in the abdomen...
suncommunitynews.com
Georgia man charged with grand larceny
PLATTSBURGH | On Sept. 12, a man from Warner Robins, Georgia, was arrested in Plattsburgh and charged with third-degree larceny. At around 1 a.m. Monday morning, State Troopers were called to Route 9 in Plattsburgh to investigate a complaint of fraud. Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that Roy L....
newportdispatch.com
Driver crashes into porch in Monkton
MONKTON — A driver crashed into a porch in Monkton on Monday night. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash into a home on Monkton Ridge Road at around 9:50 p.m. Adam Rutherford, 19, of Williston, was traveling northeast on Monkton Road approaching the intersection of...
WCAX
Vt. attorney general charges 4 with neglect of vulnerable adults
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Four caregivers of vulnerable adults have been charged with neglect by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, faces felony counts for neglect, Medicaid fraud and voyeurism, and misdemeanor counts for unlawful restraint, neglect and abuse of a vulnerable adult. His...
nbcboston.com
ATV Driver Killed After Overturning in Vermont Woods: Troopers
A man riding an ATV in Bristol, Vermont, died Sunday night after it flipped over and landed on him, according to Vermont State Police. Troopers responded just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the woods off Colin Drive, south of the Cove Road intersection. The driver, who has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew White, of Bristol, was driving up a hill while marking a trail for hunting when the ATV overturned, according to state police. The ATV landed on him, and he was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.
Hunter in critical condition after shooting in Huntington
The man was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area when another hunter shot him in the torso.
newportdispatch.com
Log truck crash on I-89 in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A 39-year-old man from Burlington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, a truck towing a trailer hauling logs was traveling southbound. A tire on the trailer deflated, causing the...
WCAX
Man killed in ATV rollover crash in Bristol
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - One man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Bristol. Vermont State Police say a little before 8 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the crash in the woods off Colin Drive in Bristol. They say Matthew White, 54, of Bristol, was driving his ATV up...
Comments / 3